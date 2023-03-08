The Adams County Farm Bureau is once again offer the Arthur B. Musselman’s Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is for a college-bond or current college student studying in the field of agriculture and any type.
Agriculture fields of study include agribusiness, ag science, ag engineer, horticulture, ag mechanics, forestry, food marketing, genetics, veterinary science, animal husbandry, ecology, farm management, land management, crop science, or livestock science.
