Each month, the New Oxford-Conewago Valley Rotary Club monthly recognizes high school seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs high schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character.
The students recognized in May are Savannah Doss from New Oxford High School and Andrew Forsythe from Bermudian Springs High School.
Doss was presented by Eugene Kraus, faculty sponsor.
Doss is a member of the National Honor Society. She has been a lifelong dancer and was selected as lead teacher of the special needs dance class Light of Life Performance Arts. She performed in New York Times Square under “Project Dance.”
She has worked in the preschool lab, is a daycare worker and is involved with children’s activities.
She is a volunteer at Cavalry Bible Church and is involved in many church activities.
Doss plans to attend Kutztown University to study elementary and special education with the desire to one day work for the Lincoln Intermediate Unit.
She is the daughter of David and Stacy Doss.
Forsythe was presented by John Livelsberger, faculty sponsor
Forsythe is the top student in his class and has been on the distinguished honor roll for all four years of high school.
He has a great work ethic and is hard working, humble and grounded. He is currently working full time at Rutter’s. He also enjoys working on his truck.
He is the Adams County winner of a $2,500 prize for an essay from the Adams County Bar Association.
Forsythe plans to attend Penn State University with an intent to go to law school.
He is the son of Jason and Lori Forsythe.
