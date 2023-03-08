The Woman’s Club of Gettysburg is accepting applications for two $1,820 scholarships this spring. This year’s amount has been supplemented by donations made in memory of our past president, Linda Sluck. The scholarships are offered to Adams County graduating seniors who plan to continue their education in a vocational or technical career field requiring not more than two years of study.
Interested students may obtain information about the application process from their high school guidance offices. Completed applications are due from students to guidance counselors on or before April 18. Guidance counselors will submit qualified applications to The Woman’s Club of Gettysburg Scholarship Committee which will select this year’s recipients.
