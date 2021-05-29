After 14 months of consistent pandemic-related change, what’s one more curveball?
New Oxford High School held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021, Thursday at Colonial Stadium, one day ahead of schedule to beat out a rain-soaked weekend. The plan was conceptualized Wednesday morning and put into effect the following day, said Principal Chris Bowman.
“Last night for us was special,” Bowman said. “These kids in a year and a half have been through a lot. This situation has forced us to do some things differently. It was important to us as a district and to our board to give them some of their traditions back, so we wanted to get these seniors an outdoor ceremony.”
With rain expected Friday night and Saturday morning, the district was in a tight spot. Pushing graduation to Tuesday, following Memorial Day weekend, would affect vacation plans for some families, Bowman said. Holding graduation indoors during either of the scheduled times would require limits of two guests per family with strong mask restrictions.
A student recommended the plan Wednesday morning. Within 24 hours, a email poll to district parents revealed an 87 percent approval rating to move forward. Detractors were concerned family from distant locations could not arrive on time. Others had planned vacation time for the scheduled dates and were uncertain if they could acquire more, Bowman said.
“No matter what decision we made, we were going to upset at least some facet of our community,” he said. “We went with the one that was a positive impact for most.”
The day was a whirlwind for seniors, who’d planned their class trip to Hershey Park, Thursday. The students arrived for a tour of Chocolate World at 10 a.m., entered the park by 11 a.m. and returned back to campus just in time to put on caps and gowns for the 8 p.m. start.
“It was pretty fun riding rollercoasters all day, then walking across the stage,” said Jordan Heeney, one of two student speakers. “I was reading my speech while waiting in lines, but I was too worried about the rollercoasters to think of my speech much at the time.”
After a year of being separated through hybrid scheduling, roughly 270 A- and B-day students united on one field with students from the Conewago Valley Online Academy and Lincoln Edge, a Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 online offering. Others graduated without participating in the ceremony, Bowman said.
A class officer, Heeney provided one of two student speeches during the ceremony. She thanked teachers, administrators, parents and made a special shoutout to digital aids as well.
“We should also give a huge shoutout to Quizlet, Photomath, and Sparknotes for getting us through high school,” she said.
The Class of 2021 spent the final moments of its junior year in modified education after the start of COVID-19 related shutdowns, beginning March 16, 2020, a theme that would continue through their final days.
“It’s nice to finally see the B-Day kids tonight,” Heeney said, earning a laugh from the audience.
The pandemic was not the class’s only hardship, though, Heeney said. She asked for a moment of silence for their classmate, Trey Sidenstricker, who died after a car crash on Aug. 20, 2020.
“Trey Sidenstricker loved life and always made everyone smile,” she said. “He was involved in the school and just had a good presence all around.”
The graduation ceremony was livestreamed and downloaded to YouTube on the Colonial Athletics channel. However, due to a copyright violation involving music, it was removed from the site. The district is working to modify the video and reload it, Bowman said.
The technical glitch felt like yet another nod to a year full of digital teaching challenges.
“We should take pride in ourselves,” Heeney said during her speech. “These past four years were not easy. It seemed impossible to keep up with schoolwork. We had a multitude of barriers, but with our will to succeed we still managed to finish.”
Jared (JT) Widerman also spoke at the ceremony. Access to the livestream, nor a copy of his speech could not be acquired by press time. Bowman said Widerman reinforced a concept about being comfortable with discomfort.
“That’s when we learn and grow the most,” Bowman said. “We’ve done that this past year.”
See more photos at www.karihphotography.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.