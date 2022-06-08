The Gettysburg Rotary Club serving New Oxford recognizes high school seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs high schools monthly based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character.
Students recognized for March are Adam Farmer from New Oxford High School, and Kayla Ostriche from Bermudian Springs High School.
Farmer was presented by Anthony Angelini, faculty sponsor.
Farmer is a member of the National Science Honor Society. He is a great writer and an excellent student who is taking advanced placement and college level courses this year.
Farmer is the captain of the cross country team and helps to organize Mini-Thon Events at New Oxford. He volunteers as a mentor in the seventh grade social studies classroom and is a role model for younger students.
He represents ideals of the Rotary Club, determination, integrity, and service. Farmer is described as earnest, eager and diligent with a passion for service. He currently works at the Cross Keys Retirement Home and is a member of his church council. Farmer plans to attend Virginia Tech to study computer science.
He is the son of Bill and Dana Farmer.
Ostriche was presented by Kim Robinson, faculty sponsor.
Ostriche is the treasurer of the National Art Honor Society at her school. She was honored by the National Rising Star Recognition Program through the National Art Education Association and was one of 50 students in the nation chosen for recognition.
During her time at Bermudian Springs High School, Ostriche has taken many art courses including those in advanced art. This school year, Ostriche has participated in advanced studio art and advanced placement 2-D art and design courses. For her second semester this year, Ostriche is earning credits at Shippensburg and will have a full year of college credits completed by the time she graduates high school.
Ostriche is described as an, intelligent, very mature, and creative student with great organization skills as well as a hard worker. Her peers ask for her opinion and value her input. Ostriche is determined to be the first person in her family to be a college graduate. She plans to study art education at Shippensburg University.
She is the daughter of Jennifer Kuhn and Croydon Ostriche.
