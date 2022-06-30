McDaniel College recently awarded 209 master’s degrees during the college’s 152nd Commencement.
Local graduates included:
Jessica Ann Harner of New Oxford, who earned a master’s degree in Elementary Education
Katherine M. Hollabaugh of Gettysburg, who earned a master’s degree in Human Resources Management
Kristen Koontz of Gardners, who earned a master’s degree in Kinesiology
Samantha French of New Oxford, who earned a master’s degree in Counseling
Megan Nicole Tolar of Aspers, who earned a master’s degree in Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages
Vasiliki Maria Veres of Gettysburg, who earned a master’s degree in Liberal Arts
Andrew Joseph Zimmerman of Littlestown, who earned a master’s degree in Human Resources Management
Henry Garazo, of Fairfield, was named to Tallahassee Community College spring dean’s list.
McDaniel College recently awarded 297 bachelor’s degrees during the college’s 152nd undergraduate Commencement ceremony.
Bachelor’s degree recipients included:
Patrick Kevin Hardy of Arendtsville, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History from McDaniel.
Sarah Kay Price of Gettysburg, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies from McDaniel. Price also earned Honors in Environmental Studies.
Gillian N Scott of Littlestown, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from McDaniel.
Nearly 440 Lebanon Valley College students in the Class of 2022 undergraduate and graduate programs celebrated their educational and personal accomplishments during the 153rd Commencement.
Local students include:
Jonathan Bellarmino, of Biglerville, received a bachelor of music in audio and music production. Bellarmino is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Joan Sanchez, of Abbottstown, received a bachelor of science in global studies and international business. Sanchez is a graduate of New Oxford High School.
Branden Matassa, of Gettysburg, received a bachelor of arts in applied history. Matassa received the following honor: Cum Laude. Matassa is a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.
Robert Moul, of McSherrystown, received a bachelor of science in chemistry and bachelor of science in ACS chemistry and neuroscience. Moul received the following honors: Departmental Honors in Chemistry and Summa Cum Laude. Moul is a graduate of New Oxford High School.
Camden Roy, of Gettysburg, graduated summa cum laude from the University of New Hampshire, earning a BA degree in ancient Mediterranean civilization.
Katelyn E. Weisz of Littlestown was among more than 850 students who earned bachelor’s degrees at the recent University of Scranton undergraduate commencement ceremony at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Weisz earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
Ben Bretzman of Bendersville, a Biglerville High School graduate, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the Pennsylvania College of Technology with a 4.0 GPA. He is majoring in emergency management and homeland security. Bretzman was also recently inducted into the Penn College Chapter of the National College Athlete Honor Society recognizing student athletes who maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher while competing in college sports and excelling both on and off the field. As a starting pitcher for the Wildcats baseball team, Bretzman recorded four wins for the season while leading the team in innings pitched and strikeouts.
Julianna Singleton of Littlestown graduated from Davis & Elkins College with the Class of 2022. Singleton received a bachelor of arts degree in history.
Saint Francis University recently graduated 700 students. Students in the local region include: Joanna Sanders, New Oxford, Occupational Therapy, Master; and Emily Staub, Littlestown, Health Science Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Science.
Carly Stoner, of Bendersville, was amongst students at Misericordia University qualifing for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher. Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, Pa., is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States.
Katelyn Elizabeth Weisz of Littlestown was among eight members of The University of Scranton’s Class of 2022 who were commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army during a recent ceremony held in the Kane Forum of Leahy Hall on campus. Weisz majored in nursing at the Jesuit university.
Jordan Hess, of Gettysburg, is one of 41 Lebanon Valley College spring student-athletes to earn all-Middle Atlantic Conference honors. Hess, a member of the softball team, received the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Second Team award. Hess, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminal justice.
Wilkes University Provost David Ward announced the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits. Local students include: Alivia Yordy of Fairfield; Bianka Melendez of New Oxford; Daniel Wonders of Gardners; and Rileigh Smith of New Oxford.
Lebanon Valley College named more than 700 students to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Local students include:
Logan Boal, of York Springs, is pursuing a bachelor of science in actuarial science and analytical finance and computer and data science and is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Ryan Miller, of East Berlin, is pursuing a bachelor of music in audio and music production and music and is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Autumn Cuff, of East Berlin, is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education and is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Margaret Keough, of East Berlin, is pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology and is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Jonathan Bellarmino, of Biglerville, received a bachelor of music in audio and music production and is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Courtney Miller, of Biglerville, is pursuing a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders and is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Emily Glass, of Bendersville, is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education and is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Kyla Miller, of Biglerville, is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education and is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Bridget Rutkowski of Arendtsville (17303), is pursuing a bachelor of science in Interaction design at The Valley and is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Margaret Mailey, of East Berlin, is pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology and is a graduate of Dover Area High School.
Branden Matassa, of Gettysburg, received a bachelor of arts in applied history and is a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.
Hannah Shelley, of Littlestown, is pursuing a bachelor of science in neuroscience atand is a graduate of Littlestown Senior High School.
Robert Moul, of McSherrystown, received a bachelor of science in chemistry and bachelor of science in ACS chemistry and neuroscience and is a graduate of New Oxford High School.
Daelyn Stabler, of Abbottstown, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology and is a graduate of New Oxford High School.
Peter Foerster, of New Oxford, is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration and is a graduate of New Oxford High School.
