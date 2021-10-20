Bermudian Springs School District is hiring up to three full-time substitute teachers to help make up for 38 unfilled teaching absences per month over the last calendar year.
During what administrators described as a national substitute teacher shortage, the district has pulled specialists, administrators and support staff from their normal responsibilities to cover classrooms, said Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers during a board meeting last week.
“An extra body or two would relieve the amount of coverages for our staff members during planning times,” Myers said. “It would provide uninterrupted planning time for teachers to maintain focus on their daily responsibilities.”
Ideally, the district would hire substitutes for gym, seventh-grade English/language arts, and an at-large elementary school position, she said. The district will contract through Substitute Teaching Services (STS), said Justin Peart, district business manager. A full-time position is more likely to draw talented and committed people to the position, she said.
Some of the cost would be mitigated by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency (ESSER) funds as a way to combat learning loss, said Myers. Due to the substitute shortage, the district also has additional funds in reserve for substitutes that could be used to help pay for additional teachers, said Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss.
On 86 percent of school days, there is at least one unfilled absence in the district that needs coverage, Myers said. The district has struggling with developing uniformity during long-term absences of eight to 12 weeks, said Myers, noting long-term substitutes have not been as readily available as in the past.
A patchwork strategy has involved teachers being pulled from planning periods to teach unstaffed classes, Myers said. This affects quality of planning, takes away time from grading, and limits opportunities to contact parents, she said.
When reading specialists or English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers cover gaps, other students are not receiving supportive services, she said.
“A last-minute change in the schedule really throws you for a loop and creates challenges for the day,” Myers said. “You have to pivot quickly to make sure you can do your job and take on the responsibilities for someone else.”
If there is no need for a long-term substitute later in the year, the teacher can be slotted to cover daily absences, said District Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss. However, the district is averaging two unfilled positions per day, Myers said.
“It would be very rare, but we would have a certified teacher that we can now use to support teachers in other ways,” said Myers.
