Gettysburg Riding Club Inc. will kick off its 70th show season on Sunday, May 15, with a fun horse show to benefit the Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries.
This tradition started back in 2013. This show has classes for everyone, from the beginner rider with an experienced horse or the green horse with a seasoned rider, according to a release from the club. Classes include pleasure, equitation, jumping and gaming classes which include barrel racing and pole bending.
“Some fun classes are potato race, chutes and ladders and command class. If you have a beginner rider you may lead them or just be in the ring with them in all walk classes. There are classes that are just for the therapeutic riders. There is also a class just for any 4-H member,” the release reads.
Designed to be a fun day for all attendees, the show starts at 9 a.m. and3 Hogs BBQ from Hanover will be there selling lunch items.
The Adams County 4-H Equine Club will also hold an open fun show in conjunction with the 4-H Round-up on Saturday, June 4, starting at 8 a.m., according to the release.
For more information, contact Alexis at 717-334-6271. With 4-H rules, no one under the age of 8 is allowed to be mounted, according to the release. Everyone is invited.
“Other shows at the Alice and Kennie Foust Equestrian Park, home of the Gettysburg Riding Club Inc. will be all English shows, which are part of the Blue and Gray horse show circuit,” the release reads.
These shows are June 12, June 19, which is a Turning Point Stable show, and July 17. These shows start at 8 a.m.
Participants can ride in pleasure or equitation classes on the flat as well as over jumps, according to the release. Food will also be available for purchase at the June 12 and 19, and July 17 shows.
Gettysburg Riding Club donates money from its sponsorships for classes and from the show proceeds to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Shining Stars Therapeutic Riding Ministries, Adams County 4-H Equine Club and the Gettysburg Hospital Cardiac Rehab Unit for Adams County residents who cannot afford therapy, according to the release.
“We are the longest continuous contributor to the Gettysburg Hospital. Everyone is welcome to come out to watch the shows or just come and enjoy your lunch at the food truck,” the release reads.
For more information on the shows or the riding club, visit gettysburgridingclub.yolasite.com or bluegrayhorseshows.com or leave a message for Judy at 717-334-3043 or grchorsepark@gmail.com.
The riding club is an all volunteer club. Folks do not need to have a horse to volunteer.
