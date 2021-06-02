Elisabeth Shuba doesn’t always know when she’s made an impact on her students.
Working in Germany for The Department of Defense Education Activity as an English as a Second Language teacher for third, fourth and fifth graders, many of the students she teaches finish their education in another part of the world.
In February, Shuba earned an unexpected affirmation when she was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Schools in Europe East. The honor qualifies her for the next round of the National Teacher of the Year awards.
“In a support role, outside of kids and their parents, people don’t necessarily see the value, or the effort that goes into having those kids being competent in their regular classrooms,” she said. “I’m honored to represent all of these teachers and I know several personally from years’ past.”
Shuba’s district is the largest of eight in the Department of Defense. The region covers a little more than 30 schools with between 1,500 and 1,800 teachers. There were a record number of nominations and applications, according to officials.
For the last 12 years, Shuba has taught at Ramstein Intermediate School. The Ramstein Air Base has a population of roughly 50,000 people, including 10,000 to 15,000 active-duty members, Shuba said. The DoDEA educates children whose parents are overseas in the military. The organization operates under a curriculum and calendar with which Americans would identify.
“Most kids are 8 to 10 years old and have been in three or more schools,” she said. “There’s a connection between military kids that’s hard to describe. They’re amazingly welcoming to new kids because they’ve all been there.”
Gettysburg was Shuba’s listed residence for her final three years of high school education, though she spent her junior year in Ecuador as an exchange student. The trip left her interested in international relations, so applied for the major at Roanoke College in Virginia. During her college years, she took a sabbatical in Delhi, India, before graduating in 1992.
Shuba received a master’s degree at George Mason, then decided to join AmeriCorps, where she wrote a curriculum and training for a Head Start program in Washington, D.C. She also taught at two schools with a high percentage of low-income families, one in Washington, D.C. and another in Colorado.
Early in her teaching career, Shuba applied to work for the Department of Defense and continued to renew her application every year. Eight years later, she finally received a call and decided to take the leap.
Now, during her day Shuba often moves from classroom to classroom, facilitating learning in small groups, working with roughly 30 students a day. Sometimes she is asked to teach in front of entire classrooms.
Preparing course material and designing lessons that help students to learn a new language in the process of learning lessons in that language is daunting. Doing so for several languages at once is even harder.
NATO Space Command and NATO Air Force Command both operate out of the base, she said, which brings many non-English speakers to the base. Many of the students Shuba works with are German and Japanese, but the international hub provides plenty of challenges she said, adding that she’s taught English to students from Lithuania, Slovakia and Finland, among other countries.
Moving from school to school, some students have learned to speak a language, but not to read it.
“You get some interesting combinations and get to be a detective,” she said. “It really keeps me on my toes.”
Language apps on smart devices help, provided there’s a signal. The base, located in the country, has intermittent Wi-Fi coverage, even in buildings that aren’t protected by signal-dampening blast glass.
“One student knew no English and is still figuring out what school is all about,” she said. “You have to get really creative and work hard on some basic communication like, ‘drink’ and ‘restroom.’”
Customs can be harder to conquer than language barriers, she said. For instance, Finnish students don’t begin elementary school until they are 8 years old. They call one another by first names, regardless of status or setting. And most unique of all, they go to school in socks or slippers, Shuba said.
“We had to have a conversation about planning times to put on footwear,” she said with a laugh. “The school systems are all very different, and we get access to glimpses like that to see how they think.”
Though the base is considered American soil, everything happening outside requires students to understand how to participate in German culture, Shuba said.
“We’re all negotiating that trickiness,” she said.
Every teacher knows the job got much more difficult during the pandemic. Even on a well-funded military base, there were issues, Shuba said. Her school was challenged by spotty internet and temporary pandemic-related closures. The school did not consider hybrid scheduling, she said.
Germany shut down in December and the buildings remained closed until the middle of February. In another instance, so many teachers were in quarantine there weren’t enough substitutes to cover all classes.
Like the states in America, borders were temporarily closed off for all non-work-related travel. Unlike in the states, those standards were heavily enforced with strong fines, she said. When borders opened in the summer months, curfews were put in place.
Ant killer, butter, and “really good croissants” that could only be purchased in France, 30 miles away, were unattainable.
“The fact you can’t travel anywhere is really confining,” she said. “Almost claustrophobic.”
As of mid-May, proof of vaccination was still required for simple things like a haircut, she said. Military members in her area were permitted to get the vaccine in January and February, she said.
The hardest part of any school year is occurring now, as students say goodbye to their teachers and to one another as they end the school year. With a third to half of the population turning over each year, many students know it’s the last time they will see each other.
In these moments, teachers on base look to provide reassurance to students, Shuba said, allowing time for students to talk about their experiences and emotions as they prepare for another transition.
“Watching them hang on to each other is hard,” Shuba said, tears forming in her eyes. “This time of year, their stuff gets packed up and they’re living out of a hotel room with a suitcase full of clothes. There’s anxiety about what’s coming next and saying goodbye. You start to see kids react and behave differently.”
Shuba’s award confirmed her contributions to her profession were appreciated by her district, but the next day she received the best reward of all, when she received an email from a former student from Azerbaijan.
Shuba recalled the student knew little English and spoke none. The alphabet of her native language was vastly different from English.
“Now I’m the best English student in my school and everyone is surprised to know how well I know it. It’s all because of you,” the former student wrote in the email.
“Knowing these kids are out there, that they’ve gone on to achieve is the thing I’m most proud of,” Shuba said.
