Gabriel Yeager was recognized by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for January 2021.
Yeager is the son of Frank and Emily Yeager of Fairfield.
During his high school career Yeager has been involved in the following school activities: National Honor Society, grades 10-12; choir and chamber choir, 9-12; band, 9-12; backstage crew for productions and musicals, 9-11; indoor track and field, 10; winter conditioning, 9; varsity soccer, 9-12; and track and field, 9-12. Yeager is a concert choir officer and tenor section leader.
Outside of school he has also been involved in Gettysburg Youth Soccer Club, 9-12, and played tennis with the tennis for kid’s summer program, 9-10.
Yeager has maintained distinguished honor roll throughout his high school career, and was chosen for county chorus, 9-11.
Yeager enjoys playing bass, acoustic guitar, and electric guitar in his free time.
His future plans are to attend University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg majoring in mathematics and a minoring in managerial accounting.
Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Lions Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
