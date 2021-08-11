Trinity United Methodist Church in Emmitsburg, Md., is announced the 2021 recipients of the Jay C. Long Faith and Service Scholarship, the Jay C. Long Agriculture Scholarship, and the Trinity UMC Family Scholarship.
This year’s awardees each received a $2,000 college scholarship, according to a release from the church.
Jay C. Long Faith and Service Scholarship recipients include Abigail Finafrock, Aubrie Gadra, Haley Hebenton, Noah Olson, and Kadyn Sass. Tyler Hauk was awarded the Jay C. Long Agriculture Scholarship.
Madison Petry received the Trinity UMC Family Scholarship, in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Eyler of Thurmont, Md., according to the release
At the special service on Sunday, Aug. 8, Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) pastor, Rev. Richard Baker, and the certified lay pastor, Merri Sayler, praised the young men and women for their academic excellence and their commitment to serving their communities.
“We at Trinity United Methodist Church are so proud to be part of the journey these young people are making. We see great hope for their future and the lives of all they touch. May God bless them on their journey,” Baker said.
The Jay C. Long Faith and Service Scholarship is awarded to candidates who show a strong commitment to improving the lives of those in their community and in the wider world, as well as exhibiting personal leadership qualities and academic success, according to the release.
“The Jay C. Long Agricultural Scholarship is given to students pursuing the study of agriculture or related fields. Candidates awarded this scholarship have strong academic credentials and have shown a keen interest in agriculture through their involved in organization such as the 4H and Future Farmers of America,” the release reads.
Jay C. Long was a local farmer whose generous donation made these two scholarships possible.
The Trinity United Methodist Church scholarship is awarded to a family member of a Trinity UMC member who has exhibited a strong dedication to serving Trinity, the United Methodist Church, and the local community.
Scholarship recipients will attend colleges and universities in Maryland and Pennsylvania and plan to major in a variety of fields, including engineering, education, ecology, business, communications, and nursing.
At a reception following the church service and recipient recognition, Sayler, chair of Trinity’s Mission’s Committee which administers the scholarship program, said, “Trinity is dedicated to supporting young people who strive for academic excellence, serve God, and their communities with compassion and love.”
For more information about Trinity United Methodist Church, go to http://trinityumc.yolasite.com/.
