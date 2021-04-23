William J. Lippe has been hired as the new principal at Delone Catholic High School.
Lippe comes to Delone Catholic most recently from Uschool.com, Newport, R.I., an educational/technology start-up, of which he was a co-founder, according to a Delone release. He will begin his duties at Delone Catholic on July 1.
Lippe holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Babson College, Wellesley, Mass.; a master’s degree in theological studies from Christendom Graduate School, Alexandria, VA; and a master’s degree in education policy and management from Harvard University. He has also previously served of head of school at St. Joseph of Cluny Sisters’ School, Newport, R.I.; and headmaster of St. Michael the Archangel, Fredericksburg, Va., according to the release.
“All of the candidates who applied were exceptionally well-qualified, and we felt fortunate to be choosing among such a high caliber of applicants for this position. We believe Mr. Lippe will be a wonderful addition to our Delone Catholic community and I speak for all the board when I say we look forward to working with him,” Dr. Eric Hillson, board president, said.
“We have very much appreciated Mrs. Donna Tompkins’ efforts this past school year, filling the role of both vice principal and principal. It has not been an easy task, especially in light of the challenges presented by COVID,” Hillson said.
The hiring of Lippe comes at the end of a nearly year-long search, which began after Richard La Rocca announced his retirement in March 2020, the release reads.
“I’m sure I speak for the entire Delone Catholic community when I say that we welcome Mr. Lippe with open arms, and we look forward to working with him to further prepare our students to lead, to serve, and for life,” Tompkins said.
