Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Lions Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
Peyton Stadler was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for March.
During his high school career Stadler has been involved in the following school activities: National Honor Society, 10-12 grade; class treasurer, 9-12; Envirothon, 7-10; football, 9-12; basketball, 9-12; track and field, 7-12.
Outside of school Stadler’s activities include working at Liberty Mountain Resort. He also enjoys working out and hanging with friends.
Stadler has made the distinguished honor roll throughout his high school career. He is a one time district medalist in track and has been a part of the first basketball team to make it to districts in 15 years.
His future plans are to attend a four-year university at either Wingate University or Georgia Southern University where he plans on obtaining a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.
Stadler is the son of Dianne and Bret Stadler of Fairfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.