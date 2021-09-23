Four Diamonds Mini-THON recognized Conewago Valley Intermediate School at the recent 2021 Mini-THON Leadership Summit for 15 years of participation.
Conewago Valley Intermediate School joined more than more than 500 student leaders and advisors for the annual Four Diamonds Mini-THON Leadership Summit, which was a virtual event this year, to share best practices and ideas, celebrate successes and inspire each other to continue the fight to conquer childhood cancer, according to a release from the school district.
Mini-THONs are modeled after the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, or THONTM, the world’s largest student-run philanthropy.
"Since 1993, Mini-THON has raised more than $50 million. Funds raised are used to drive the discovery of new and improved treatments and cures for childhood cancer by supporting the work of more than 90 researchers at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine. Four Diamonds also supports families by covering all medical expenses not paid for by insurance for every eligible child," the release reads.
During the 2020-2021 school year, 161 schools teamed up with Four Diamonds Mini-THON to raise more than $2.8 million to help conquer childhood cancer.
For more information about Conewago Valley Intermediate School’s Mini-THON visit Conewago Valley Intermediate School’s Mini-THON website at www.conewago.k12.pa.us, or visit www.FourDiamonds.org/MiniTHON to get involved.
