Pandemic quarantine rules are under review in Upper Adams School District.
During a committee regular meeting Tuesday, some school board members questioned the need for a two-week quarantine after exposure to a person with COVID-19.
By consensus, the board asked Superintendent Wesley Doll to review current procedures and government guidance, speak with school nurses, and confer with other local school districts. He is to provide his findings during a Nov. 2 committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at Biglerville High School. A special voting meeting is planned afterward should the board want to take action.
Board member Bruce Hollabaugh called for the district to “relax our policy a little bit,” saying one of his children has been quarantined at home twice so far this school year for a total of four weeks, and as a result missed out on a field trip.
Teachers and administrators have done a “stellar” job in providing remote instruction, but “it’s not the same as being in school,” Hollabaugh said.
Hollabaugh questioned the need for students showing no symptoms to stay at home. He said parents should decide whether their child should be quarantined after an exposure.
“I’m not sure I could support that,” board Chair Tom Wilson said.
People who have the virus should be quarantined until symptom- and fever-free without medication for 24 hours, Hollabaugh said.
Board member Jim Lady noted Doll’s recent report that 84 percent of students were wearing masks. Lady said he thought masks were supposed to be protecting students.
Doll said “lots of variables” affect transmission, including how close together students get and for how long, whether they stay in a classroom all day or move among rooms as older students do, and how masks are worn. Doll pointed out Lady’s own mask was below his nose. It remained there for the entire meeting.
“We’re trying to keep kids safe and there are challenges associated with that,” Doll said.
Parents keeping students at home until they are free of symptoms or fever without medication for 24 hours is key to limiting transmission and preventing in-person education from being shut down, Doll said.
Wilson asked where the two-week quarantine rule came from. Doll said it is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
The board’s attorney, Robert McQuaide, said he and most of his colleagues recommend districts follow such guidance.
Having students tested for the virus could be a means of getting them back into the classroom sooner, but the district cannot require testing, board member Ron Ebbert said.
At-home tests would not be adequate, Doll said. The more accurate type interpreted by a doctor or pharmacist would be necessary, he said.
Though tests are generally free, Hollabaugh said they are not always easy to obtain in a timely way.
As of Oct. 15, there were 14 “positive cases confirmed” districtwide, resulting in 98 “exposures and quarantined,” according to combined student and adult totals updated weekly on the district’s website, upperadams.org. Quarantines are by classroom through sixth grade and by student contact in higher grades, according to the website.
The totals included six cases and 60 exposures at Biglerville Elementary School, three and 26 at Upper Adams Intermediate School, one and five at Upper Adams Middle School, and four and seven at the high school.
Hollabaugh also asked for clarification of the district’s policy concerning COVID-19 vaccination, as media reports indicate federal approval is nearing for vaccination of children as young as 5.
The board has “no authority and no desire to mandate any type of vaccine. We are not in that business,” Wilson replied.
“I am not a medical doctor,” and the district has no doctor on staff or on the school board, Doll said.
Trying to deal appropriately with COVID-19 keeps Doll awake at night, he said.
“It is a challenging time to be in education and we’re not going to please everyone,” he said. “All of us would like to be beyond COVID, but that’s not happening.”
Doll praised teachers who are “doing a tremendous amount of work” teaching remotely and in the classroom at the same time.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted a donation of $150 from American Legion Post 262 of Biglerville for transportation costs to enable students to place wreaths at the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg. Uncertainty surrounded the decision because the longstanding annual event’s organizer cancelled it recently. The Sgt. Mac Foundation did so after the National Park Service for the first time denied permission for a service in the cemetery on the first Friday in December.
• Accepted the donation of 500 sets of headphones from the local John’s Meals organization for use with student iPads at Biglerville Elementary School.
• Approved refinancing of up to $3.25 million in existing debt to take advantage of current low interest rates, while keeping maturity dates unchanged.
• Appointed the members to the district’s Occupational Advisory Committee, which provides recommendations and technical assistance for career education. Members include representatives of local businesses, community members, and educators.
• Authorized the high school drama department’s performances of “The War of the Worlds: A Totally Teen Online Theatrical Event” Nov. 19 and 20. Live performance is planned but can be adapted to online presentation if need be.
• Approved the retirement of Director of Student Services Anne Corwell after 13 years of service effective June 30, 2022.
