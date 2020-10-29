Boy Scout Troop 75 of Gardners, under the leadership of new Scoutmaster Bill Walmer, recently hosted a drawing event for the Thailand, Laos, Cambodia (TLC) Brotherhood.
This group of Vietnam War veterans use the raffle of a handmade quilts as a fundraiser for their group’s charitable work in Southeast Asia. Since their annual reunion could not be held this year because of pandemic protocols, Bill Tilton, treasurer, and his wife Thelma, logo store manager as well as newsletter assistant editor, asked their great-nephew Walmer, Troop 75 Scoutmaster, if he and the Scouts could help.
TLC and the group’s members, who live all over the world, are primarily veterans of the Vietnam War who served outside of Vietnam itself.
For over 20years, they have been conducting projects in Thailand and Laos to help children in the impoverished regions of those countries. Examples of TLC Brotherhood school projects are new roofs, concrete floors, desks, sanitary bathrooms, kitchens, dormitories in places where the schools are too far from the children’s villages, water purification systems, and even some tuition for exceptional students, high school through college.
Funds raised and put to work since 2000 now exceed $711,000. All administrative costs are covered by membership dues.
Former Scoutmaster Gary Thomas, an avid collector of military memorabilia, provided several items for the drawing, including a World War II helmet used in filming the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” a 30mm metal machine gun ammunitions case, and an empty wooden World War II dried peaches crate that a soldier had used to send something home. The address was still attached to the crate and was chosen because of its size and ability to hold the more than a thousand entries. These items were bright highlights of that era and served as a history lesson for the Scouts.
Using childhood tradition of rock, paper, scissors, two Scouts, Andrew and Charlie, won the honors of picking the winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.