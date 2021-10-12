Littlestown Area School District has been dealing with its share of vandalism in response to challenges posted to social media.
In the past few weeks, students have climbed on the school roof after hours, graffitied buildings and caused destruction in bathrooms, according to an email sent to parents Oct. 6 by Littlestown Superintendent Chris Bigger. The board briefly spoke about the incidents during Monday’s study session.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 3, someone entered more than 15 district vehicles and discharged fire extinguishers inside the busses and vans, Bigger said.
On Oct. 6, police arrested Carter Davenport, 19, of Littlestown, as well as three minors in relation to the incident, Bigger said. All four were charged with institutional vandalism, defiant trespass, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy.
“TikTok and Social Media challenges encouraging individuals to break the law or injure themselves must stop now,” Bigger wrote in the email to the school community. “Thank goodness our wonderful bus drivers and transportation employees are acting swiftly to remediate a situation that could have easily closed school.”
The incidents, described to be following a national pattern, cost district employees time and taxpayers money, he said. Insurance is covering the cost of the destruction beyond the deductible, he said. The district replaced the fire extinguishers Sunday, estimating the total cost of bus restoration to be a little more than $10,000, said Bigger.
Police Chief Charles Kellar said there have only been a few other incidents involving vandalism in the school, and students have been charged when caught. Graffiti incidents have not included any “hateful” messaging, he said.
Bigger asked parents to speak with their children about resisting the temptation to break the law or potentially cause self harm through social media challenges.
“All individuals involved will be charged to the fullest extent possible by law,” he wrote. “Any future acts against school persons or property will be investigated swiftly and prosecuted completely within the law. This must stop now!”
FID Days return
In response to parent surveys last spring, the district will continue to use Flexible Instructional Days (FID) on days when inclement weather derails a normal school schedule, Bigger said.
For up to five days in a school year, FIDs provide districts an alternative approach to deliver instruction when it is prevented in a customary manner, typically in the form of pre-planned online instruction sessions.
This year, instruction will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during FID instruction, Bigger said.
“This will allow students to focus on academics for a shorter amount of time and still get in a snow day,” Bigger said. “They can help shovel snow in the morning, and they’ll be done when there’s still daylight hours, so they can still play in the snow.”
Teachers may come to the office or work from home during this time and will fill the remainder of the seven-and-a-half-hour workday with professional development or student support, Bigger said.
Meakin, Laux honored
Two long-term administrators were honored for their service to the district during Monday’s meeting.
As gifts, Jeff Laux, a nine-year athletic director received a statue of a Thunderbolt plane and Matthew Meakin, Littlestown’s 10-year high school principal and 14-year employee, received a 2008 yearbook to help him remember the district. Meakin had already received a plane when he was named a Distinguished Principal by the National Institute for School Leadership, Bigger said.
“It’s been an absolute honor to be a principal at Littlestown High School,” Meakin said. “I never shied away from making difficult decisions. Sometimes they’re popular and sometimes they’re unpopular but always tried to do what is best for the staff and students. I want to thank everyone for the support over the last 12 years.”
Said Laux: “I was a kid when I got here, but all the relationships I’ve built, from teachers, to kids, to adults has built me into the man, athletic director and person I am today…. There will always be a little bit of Thunderbolt in my heart. Thanks for the opportunity. It’s been an honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.