James Hawkins, of Gettysburg, recently attended Advanced Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge and U.S. Cyber Camp, according to a release from the space camp center. The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
“The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving,” the release read.
This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration.
Hawkins spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the Moon or Mars, according to the release.
“The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity (EVA), or spacewalk. James and crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors,” the release read.
Space Camp is located in Huntsville, Alabama, and uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.
Almost 1 million trainees have graduated from a Space Camp program since its inception in 1982, including European Space Agency astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronauts Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Dr. Kate Rubins, Dr. Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Christina Koch, who set the record for the longest duration space flight by a female, according to the release.
Children and teachers from all 50 states and almost 150 international locations have attended a Space Camp program.
Interested in training like an astronaut? Visit www.spacecamp.com.
