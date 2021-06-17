Montana DeLawder was recognized by the Gettysburg Lions Club as the May Gettysburg Area High School Social Studies Department Student of the Month.
She has been active in school service as a leader of Mini-Thon public relations, a member of the National Honor Society and an officer in the Psychology Book Club.
DeLawder was the captain of her high school wrestling team and distinguished herself as a nationally ranked wrestler while also volunteering with the Gettysburg Youth Wrestling Club.
She is a Heart of the Warrior recipient and was the high school homecoming queen. She is a committee member in Sanction PA which promotes girls’ wrestling in Pennsylvania, and she is an officer in the Walkersville 4-H Club.
DeLawder plans to attend King University to major in sports psychology.
She is the daughter of Phoenix and Meagan DeLawder.
