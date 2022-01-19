The following students are among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Jonathan Harris, a Junior Cinema Production major from Fairfield.
Hannah Risser, a Junior Biology major from Aspers.
Lebanon Valley College named more than 800 students named to the fall semester dean’s list. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Robert Moul, of McSherrystown, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in chemistry and bachelor of science in ACS chemistry and neuroscience, is a graduate of New Oxford High School.
Logan Boal, of York Springs, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in actuarial science and analytical finance and computer and data science, is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Haley Sullivan, of York Springs, who is pursuing a bachelor of music in audio and music production, is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Jonathan Bellarmino, of Biglerville, who is pursuing a bachelor of music in audio and music production, is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Daelyn Stabler, of Abbottstown, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology, is a graduate of New Oxford High School.
Peter Foerster, of New Oxford, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration, is a graduate of New Oxford High School.
Courtney Miller, of Biglerville, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders, is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Emily Glass, of Bendersville, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education, is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Kyla Miller, of Biglerville, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education, is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Bridget Rutkowski, of Arendtsville, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in interaction design, is a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Ryan Miller, of East Berlin, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in music education, is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Hannah Shelley, of Littlestown, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in neuroscience, is a graduate of Littlestown Senior High School.
Margaret Keough, of East Berlin, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology, is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Margaret Mailey, of East Berlin, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology, is a graduate of Dover Area High School.
Nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester, including Eli White, a marketing pre-major major from Orrtanna.
Earning a spot on Drury University’s dean’s list requires a student to hold a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.
Briella Riley, a Bermudian Springs High School graduate from East Berlin, earned dean’s list status at Drury.
Morgan McVay of Fairfield was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2021 dean’s list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) named several local students to the fall president’s list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list, including:
Bethany Reisig of Littlestown; Courtney Leese of McSherrystown; Christopher Krepps of Gettysburg; Betsy Groft of New Oxford; Jordan Kroeze of Biglerville; Hannah Myers of Aspers; and Anthony Goldhammer of New Oxford.
Bucknell University released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
Local students named to the dean’s list include:
Owen Davis, Class of 2025, chemical engineering, from East Berlin.
Sam Douds, Class of 2025, undeclared, from Gettysburg.
Abbey Jacoby, Class of 2024, biology, from McSherrystown.
Laurie Elliott from Orrtanna was named to Moravian University’s dean’s honor list for the fall semester. Undergraduate students who carry three or more completed/graded (letter grade) course units in a term and attain a grade point average of 3.50 or higher are placed on the dean’s honor list.
Adelaide Aldinger, of New Oxford, recently graduated with a bachelor of science in hospitality/tourism management from the College of Charleston.
Aldinger was among more than 330 students who received degrees.
Ashley Simpson, from East Berlin, a management major at Grove City College, was named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall semester. Simpson is a 2021 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School and is the daughter of Cynthia and Andrew Simpson from East Berlin.
Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84; and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
Wheaton College student John Kauffman, of Biglerville, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.
To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Shippensburg University announce the names of the outstanding undergraduates who earned dean’s list status for the fall semester.
Local students include:
Brandon Naranjo Cervantes of East Berlin majoring in Biology with the College of Arts and Sciences
Alyson Fulton of Fairfield majoring in Chemistry with the College of Arts and Sciences
Emily Swartz of York Springs majoring in Chemistry with the College of Arts and Sciences
Bailey Buttner of Fairfield majoring in Communication, Journalism & Media with the College of Arts and Sciences
Henry Mooney of Gettysburg majoring in Communication Journalism with the College of Arts and Sciences
Joseph Morris of Fairfield majoring in Psychology with the College of Arts and Sciences
Madison Clabaugh of Gettysburg majoring in Psychology with the College of Arts and Sciences
Spencer Kemmerzell of Gettysburg majoring in Psychology with the College of Arts and Sciences
Jake Harrington of Fairfield majoring in Software Engineering with the College of Arts and Sciences
John Knowles-Kellett of Gettysburg majoring in Sustainability with the College of Arts and Sciences
Jorge Acevedo of Aspers majoring in Criminal Justice with the College of Education & Human Services
Naia Roberts of Fairfield majoring in Criminal Justice with the College of Education & Human Services
Austin Staub of Gettysburg majoring in Criminal Justice with the College of Education & Human Services
Noah Aeppli of York Springs majoring in Criminal Justice with the College of Education & Human Services
Hannah Hooper of Fairfield majoring in ECH Elem: Pre-K — 4 with the College of Education & Human Services
Carson Pennings of New Oxford majoring in ECH Elem: Pre-K-4 with the College of Education & Human Services
Taylor King of East Berlin majoring in ECH Elem: Pre-K-4 with the College of Education & Human Services
Megan Weaver of East Berlin majoring in ECH Elem: Pre-K-4 with the College of Education & Human Services
Ashley Kaas of Fairfield majoring in ECH Elem: Pre-K-4 with the College of Education & Human Services
Ashley Roser of Fairfield majoring in ECH Elem: Pre-K-4 with the College of Education & Human Services
John Dickey of New Oxford majoring in ECH Elem: Pre-K-4 with the College of Education & Human Services
Abigail Chronister of York Springs majoring in ECH Elem: Pre-K-4 with the College of Education & Human Services
Jose Linares of Aspers majoring in Exercise Science with the College of Education & Human Services
Elizabeth Gebhart of Biglerville majoring in Mid Level/Elementary: Grades 4-8 with the College of Education & Human Services
Isabella McMaster of Aspers majoring in Mid Level/Elementary: Grades 4-8 with the College of Education & Human Services
Mackenzie Kessler of Gettysburg majoring in Special Ed & ECH Ed with the College of Education & Human Services
Emily Sanders of Gettysburg majoring in Special Ed & ECH Ed with the College of Education & Human Services
Elena Pritt of Orrtanna majoring in Special Ed & ECH Ed with the College of Education & Human Services
Kirstan Gregory of Abbottstown majoring in Accounting with the Grove College of Business
Abigail Fortnum of Gettysburg majoring in Accounting with the Grove College of Business
Michael Young of Littlestown majoring in Accounting with the Grove College of Business
Kayla Hoffman of New Oxford majoring in Accounting with the Grove College of Business
Laura Scamardella of New Oxford majoring in Business Admin General with the Grove College of Business
Isabel Garcia of Abbottstown majoring in Management Information Systems with the Grove College of Business
Casey Platts of New Oxford majoring in Management Information Systems with the Grove College of Business
Jonathan Lamb of Gettysburg majoring in Marketing with the Grove College of Business
Maria Scamardella of New Oxford majoring in Marketing with the Grove College of Business
Elizabeth Coover of New Oxford majoring in Exploratory Studies
