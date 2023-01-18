Cranes for peace

At right, paper cranes hang from a ceiling at Mother Seton School. (Submitted Photo)

Students at Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg, Md., worked September to last month to fold 1,000 origami cranes.

The project was inspired by a Japanese saying: “A person that folds one thousand origami cranes will be granted a wish by the gods.” Students wished for “Peace,” according to the school.

 

