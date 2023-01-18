Students at Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg, Md., worked September to last month to fold 1,000 origami cranes.
The project was inspired by a Japanese saying: “A person that folds one thousand origami cranes will be granted a wish by the gods.” Students wished for “Peace,” according to the school.
This activity was part of a Kindergarten through eighth grade collaborative unit in art class. Art teacher Karolyne Myers facilitated discussions about promoting peace in our community and the world at large, including learning about the life and practices of St. Francis, peace symbols around the world, and acts of kindness.
The folded cranes were hung from the school’s ceiling to greet visitors “like crane chandeliers,” according to sixth-grader Tyler Marshall. Many middle schoolers took on the additional challenge of folding the smallest crane they could. These were also on display.
The origami activity with middle school included a study of the short life of a 12-year-old Japanese girl, Sadako Sasaki, who succumbed to leukemia related to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. Sadako was an ambassador for world peace while she was alive. She attempted to fold 1,000 paper cranes before her death but was unsuccessful.
“Her story was tragic, but it was also inspiring,” said Moira Tayler, a seventh-grader who participated in folding the cranes. “I hope our wish for peace will be granted.”
Mother Seton School is an independent Catholic pre-K through eighth grade school sponsored by the Daughters of Charity, approved by the Archdiocese of Baltimore, and accredited by Cognia. Information is available at mothersetonschool.org.
