The award winning Matilda the Musical will be presented by the Hanover High School Drama Program in the Hanover High School (HHS) auditorium April 21, 22 and 23, with Friday and Saturday shows starting at 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m., according to a release from the director.
The show will feature students from districtwide elementary, middle and high schools to fulfill the roles of young and old students as well as the main characters.
Riley Rodriguez, a sixth grader, portrays the title character, Matilda. Joel Perez, a high school senior, will play the bullying headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. Myah Maloney, a senior at will play the energetic librarian, Mrs. Phelps. Finley Miller, Hanover’s reigning Miss Hanover and a senior, will portray Matilda’s mother, Mrs. Wormwood. Joel Torez will play Mr. Wormwood. Adriel Fenby, a sophomore, portrays Matilda’s teacher, Miss Honey. Will Mace, a junior, will play both the Escapologist and Mrs. Wormwood’s Italian dance instructor, Rudolpho. Cast members range from third through 12th grade, with a cast of over 40.
Inspired by the genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is “the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life,” the release reads.
Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world. Dahl, who also penned Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, wrote the original novel Matilda in 1988. The novel was adapted into a 1996 American film. The musical opened on Broadway in 2013 and ran for 1,555 performances. Matilda the Musical was most recently made into a Netflix Movie last December.
“Matilda loves to read. She is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey,” the release reads.
Ticket pricing is: Students in advance, on-line or in person, $7; adults in advance, on-line or in person, $8; students at-the-door, $9; adults at-the-door, $10.
Go to https://hanover.revtrak.net/high-school-drama/ to buy tickets online. Tickets are also available in the high school office weekdays during school hours. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, but patrons are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets.
