The award winning Matilda the Musical will be presented by the Hanover High School Drama Program in the Hanover High School (HHS) auditorium April 21, 22 and 23, with Friday and Saturday shows starting at 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m., according to a release from the director.

The show will feature students from districtwide elementary, middle and high schools to fulfill the roles of young and old students as well as the main characters.

