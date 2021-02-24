During the fall term, Central Penn College awarded $135,000 in scholarships from the Central Penn College Education Foundation to many students, including several from Adams County.

Adams County students awarded scholarships included:

* Vanessa Hernandez of Biglerville was awarded the Holtzman Family Endowed Scholarship.

* Theodore Kreitz of East Berlin was awarded the Charles “T” Jones Leadership Library Endowed Scholarship.

* Paige Lambert of East Berlin was awarded the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship.

* Ashley Paige Miller of East Berlin was awarded the Joseph Schneitman ‘38 Award.

———

More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester, including Eli White, an applied statistics major from Orrtanna. Coastal Carolina University offers baccalaureate degrees in 94 major fields of study.

———

Elizabeth Knouse, of Biglerville, was named to the fall dean’s list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.

———

California University of Pennsylvania announced its dean’s list for the fall semester. Local students earning dean’s list distinction included Jennifer Swartz, Biglerville; Linden Carbaugh, Fairfield; Zachary Koons, Fairfield; and McKenna Topper, Hanover. Dean’s list students are undergraduates attending full time who have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester.

———

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania named more than 2,200 students to its fall dean’s list.

A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the dean’s list. Local students earning dean’s list status included:

* Ava Gauthier, from Littlestown, a psychology major.

* Lily Kapfhammer, from Fairfield, an early childhood education (PK-4) major.

* Jovanny Lua, from New Oxford, a business administration-information technology management major.

* Matthew Poust, from New Oxford, a mass communication major.

* James Scarborough, from Littlestown, a health sciences major.

* Allison Sowers, from Gardners, a biology, pre-medical sci certificate major.

* Jacob Thomas, from Littlestown, a business administration-information technology management major.

———

Alvernia University Dean’s List for the semester included the following local students:

* Hunter Martin of Gettysburg, a Gettysburg Area High School graduate, who is studying finance.

* Catherine McGhee of Gardners, a Williamsport Area High School graduate, who is studying addictions mental health.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.

———

Benjamin Roth of McSherrystown was named to the College of Charleston President’s List for the fall semester. Roth is majoring in supply chain management .

To qualify for president’s list (highly distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

———

Students from Adams County were named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the fall semester. They are:

* Julianna Malesky of Biglerville

* Sarah Wessel of New Oxford

To meet eligibility requirements for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

———

Rachel Hundley of Gettysburg has been named to the West Virginia University President’s List for the fall 2020 semester, earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Hundley, a 2020 graduate of Gettysburg High School, is a freshman majoring in business and is the daughter of Jeff and Kristin Hundley.

———

Over 1600 students were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania for the fall semester. Local students earning this honor included:

Amy Adams of East Berlin

Paola Aguilar of New Oxford

Noah Ayers of Aspers

Jared Bair of New Oxford

Samuel Biesecker of McSherrystown

Marissa Bonett of Littlestown

Alana Bortner of Gettysburg

Kayla Carr of York Springs

Nora Clarke of Gettysburg

Mackenzie Deckman of Abbottstown

Courtney Etzler of Gettysburg

Avery Eyler of Littlestown

Jennifer Garcia-Reyes of York Springs

Kylie Good of East Berlin

Maura Griffin of New Oxford

Taylor Groft of East Berlin

Allan Hansen of Littlestown

Aleasia Hayes of East Berlin

Morgan Hess of New Oxford

Dalton Hughes of East Berlin

Dulaney Kile of Gettysburg

Kristin Langrill of Littlestown

Margaret Lawrence of McSherrystown

Benjamin Lehman of Abbottstown

Brady Linebaugh of New Oxford

Haley Luckabaugh of New Oxford

Ian Miller of Littlestown

Madison Montgomery of Littlestown

Kayla Mummert of Fairfield

Allison Owings of Littlestown

Mya Porcello of East Berlin

Jissel Quinteros-Ventura of McSherrystown

Alejandra Ramirez of New Oxford

Brianna Ramos of Gettysburg

Edward Reckard of Aspers

Carrie Shaffer of Littlestown

Jena Shoemaker of East Berlin

Samuel Smith of Abbottstown

John Soliday of Gettysburg

Bethany Staub of McSherrystown

Courtney Taylor of Aspers

Adrienne Trout of Gettysburg

Madison Tyson of New Oxford

Robert Weaver of Gardners

Ashlee Weigle of Gardners

Sarah Wise of New Oxford

Sarah Wonderly of East Berlin

Halina Zepeda of Abbottstown

To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher.

———

Emma Kate Lower McSherry graduated from Temple University College of Liberal Arts summa cum laude in political science.

She is the daughter of Jeff and Stephanie Shaara of Gettysburg and Curtis McSherry of Hanover. She is the granddaughter of George and Audrey Lower of Biglerville.

———

Ann Speelman, of York Springs, recently graduated with a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies from Lock Haven University.

Speelman was among students celebrated during a virtual graduation ceremony on Dec.12, 2020.

———

Jennifer Ogle of Fairfield graduated in December from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisc., with an MS in education.

UW-Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry and career outcomes, has 46 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree.

———

Alexander Nyiri of Gettysburg was named to Westminster College Dean’s List for the fall semester. Nyiri is majoring in broadcasting and media production.

Nyiri was among 462 students named to the dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

