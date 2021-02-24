During the fall term, Central Penn College awarded $135,000 in scholarships from the Central Penn College Education Foundation to many students, including several from Adams County.
Adams County students awarded scholarships included:
* Vanessa Hernandez of Biglerville was awarded the Holtzman Family Endowed Scholarship.
* Theodore Kreitz of East Berlin was awarded the Charles “T” Jones Leadership Library Endowed Scholarship.
* Paige Lambert of East Berlin was awarded the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship.
* Ashley Paige Miller of East Berlin was awarded the Joseph Schneitman ‘38 Award.
———
More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester, including Eli White, an applied statistics major from Orrtanna. Coastal Carolina University offers baccalaureate degrees in 94 major fields of study.
———
Elizabeth Knouse, of Biglerville, was named to the fall dean’s list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.
———
California University of Pennsylvania announced its dean’s list for the fall semester. Local students earning dean’s list distinction included Jennifer Swartz, Biglerville; Linden Carbaugh, Fairfield; Zachary Koons, Fairfield; and McKenna Topper, Hanover. Dean’s list students are undergraduates attending full time who have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester.
———
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania named more than 2,200 students to its fall dean’s list.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the dean’s list. Local students earning dean’s list status included:
* Ava Gauthier, from Littlestown, a psychology major.
* Lily Kapfhammer, from Fairfield, an early childhood education (PK-4) major.
* Jovanny Lua, from New Oxford, a business administration-information technology management major.
* Matthew Poust, from New Oxford, a mass communication major.
* James Scarborough, from Littlestown, a health sciences major.
* Allison Sowers, from Gardners, a biology, pre-medical sci certificate major.
* Jacob Thomas, from Littlestown, a business administration-information technology management major.
———
Alvernia University Dean’s List for the semester included the following local students:
* Hunter Martin of Gettysburg, a Gettysburg Area High School graduate, who is studying finance.
* Catherine McGhee of Gardners, a Williamsport Area High School graduate, who is studying addictions mental health.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.
———
Benjamin Roth of McSherrystown was named to the College of Charleston President’s List for the fall semester. Roth is majoring in supply chain management .
To qualify for president’s list (highly distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
———
Students from Adams County were named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the fall semester. They are:
* Julianna Malesky of Biglerville
* Sarah Wessel of New Oxford
To meet eligibility requirements for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
———
Rachel Hundley of Gettysburg has been named to the West Virginia University President’s List for the fall 2020 semester, earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Hundley, a 2020 graduate of Gettysburg High School, is a freshman majoring in business and is the daughter of Jeff and Kristin Hundley.
———
Over 1600 students were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania for the fall semester. Local students earning this honor included:
Amy Adams of East Berlin
Paola Aguilar of New Oxford
Noah Ayers of Aspers
Jared Bair of New Oxford
Samuel Biesecker of McSherrystown
Marissa Bonett of Littlestown
Alana Bortner of Gettysburg
Kayla Carr of York Springs
Nora Clarke of Gettysburg
Mackenzie Deckman of Abbottstown
Courtney Etzler of Gettysburg
Avery Eyler of Littlestown
Jennifer Garcia-Reyes of York Springs
Kylie Good of East Berlin
Maura Griffin of New Oxford
Taylor Groft of East Berlin
Allan Hansen of Littlestown
Aleasia Hayes of East Berlin
Morgan Hess of New Oxford
Dalton Hughes of East Berlin
Dulaney Kile of Gettysburg
Kristin Langrill of Littlestown
Margaret Lawrence of McSherrystown
Benjamin Lehman of Abbottstown
Brady Linebaugh of New Oxford
Haley Luckabaugh of New Oxford
Ian Miller of Littlestown
Madison Montgomery of Littlestown
Kayla Mummert of Fairfield
Allison Owings of Littlestown
Mya Porcello of East Berlin
Jissel Quinteros-Ventura of McSherrystown
Alejandra Ramirez of New Oxford
Brianna Ramos of Gettysburg
Edward Reckard of Aspers
Carrie Shaffer of Littlestown
Jena Shoemaker of East Berlin
Samuel Smith of Abbottstown
John Soliday of Gettysburg
Bethany Staub of McSherrystown
Courtney Taylor of Aspers
Adrienne Trout of Gettysburg
Madison Tyson of New Oxford
Robert Weaver of Gardners
Ashlee Weigle of Gardners
Sarah Wise of New Oxford
Sarah Wonderly of East Berlin
Halina Zepeda of Abbottstown
To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
———
Emma Kate Lower McSherry graduated from Temple University College of Liberal Arts summa cum laude in political science.
She is the daughter of Jeff and Stephanie Shaara of Gettysburg and Curtis McSherry of Hanover. She is the granddaughter of George and Audrey Lower of Biglerville.
———
Ann Speelman, of York Springs, recently graduated with a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies from Lock Haven University.
Speelman was among students celebrated during a virtual graduation ceremony on Dec.12, 2020.
———
Jennifer Ogle of Fairfield graduated in December from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisc., with an MS in education.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry and career outcomes, has 46 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree.
———
Alexander Nyiri of Gettysburg was named to Westminster College Dean’s List for the fall semester. Nyiri is majoring in broadcasting and media production.
Nyiri was among 462 students named to the dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.