Juliana Stolkovich of Littlestown was selected to exhibit in the “Emerging Visions” undergraduate art showcase held at Creative York, a nonprofit arts organization in York. The juried exhibition highlights the top undergraduate work from a small group of regional college students.
Ashley Simpson, from East Berlin, a management major at Grove City College, was named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall semester. She is a 2021 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School and the daughter of Cynthia and Andrew Simpson of East Berlin.
Fairfield native Linden Carbaugh took part in PennWest California’s production of the classic Stephen Schwartz musical Godspell.
Two local students were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester. They are: Ella Natter of Gettysburg, who is in the computing exploration program; and Lily Proskine of Littlestown), who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.
Alayna Diviney, of New Oxford, was named to the College of Charleston President’s List for the fall semester. Diviney is majoring in political science.
Kutztown University had 27 student-athletes representing its women’s lacrosse program for the 2023 season, including Brooke-Lynn Grim of Abbottstown.
Local students named to the Coastal Carolina University Dean’s List for the fall semester include: Nicholas Carpenter of Littlestown, Brody Holz of Fairfield, Nathan King of Littlestown, Kaitlyn Porr of East Berlin, Franklin Richardson of Orrtanna, and Eli White of Orrtanna.
Local scholar Cambell Wootton of Littlestown was among more than 5,920 Middle Tennessee State University students recognized on the fall dean’s list for academic achievements. Wootton is majoring in audio production.
University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester include: Cameron Bolyard of Fairfield, Elizabeth Caples of Littlestown, Tiffany Harbold of Littlestown, Syed Hyder of Fairfield, Adam Magaziner of Littlestown, Ashley Prager of Gettysburg, and Nickolas Senseney of Fairfield.
Kaelyn Blocher of Gettysburg was named to the dean’s list at Hood College for the fall semester.
Sean Crook of Biglerville achieved dean’s list status at Widener University during the fall semester.
Lebanon Valley College recognized its student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen winter athletic teams. Local students include:
— Daelyn Stabler of Abbottstown, a graduate of New Oxford High School, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology. Stabler was a member of the women’s basketball team. The women’s basketball team finished with 15 wins, the program’s most since the 2017-2018 season. LVC qualified for the Middle Atlantic Conference playoffs and three players nabbed All-Conference honors.
— Isaac Dimisa of New Oxford, a graduate of New Oxford High School, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise science. Dimisa was a member of the men’s swimming team. The men’s swimming team finished 12th at Middle Atlantic Conference Championships. Both the men’s and women’s teams defeated Albright in a dual meet for the first time since 1993.
— Lilly Newcomer of Biglerville, a graduate of Biglerville High School, who is pursuing a bachelor of arts in exploratory. Newcomer was a member of the women’s ice hockey team. The women’s ice hockey team completed its best season in program history with 12 wins. The squad set season records in points, goals, and assists and qualified for the United Collegiate Hockey Conference postseason tournament for the second consecutive season.
Four Lebanon Valley College psychology students, including two from Adams County, presented research at the Eastern Psychological Association Conference in Boston, Mass. Local students include:
— Margaret Mailey of East Berlin, a graduate of Dover Area High School, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology, presented Predicting Intellectual Humility and Rational/Irrational Beliefs via Perceptions of Cultural Systems.
— Jordyn Hartsock of Aspers, a graduate of Biglerville High School, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in neuroscience and psychology, presented Short-term Impact of Social Media and Gaming on Health: Preliminary Results.
Seton Hall University announced Honey Strosnider, of Fairfield, qualified for the fall dean’s list.
Thiel College student Emili Scavitto of Gettysburg earned dean’s list honors for the fall semester.
Baylor University student Sophie Strickler of Littlestown earned dean’s list status for the fall semester.
Daelyn Stabler, of Abbottstown, was one of 26 Lebanon Valley College winter student-athletes to earn all-conference honors. Stabler, a member of the women’s basketball team, was named a Middle Atlantic Commonwealth All-Conference Honorable Mention. Stabler was also one of 11 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators. She was also one of eight Lebanon Valley College students named to the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) 2023 Winter Sportsmanship Team. Stabler, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology.
Samuel Billand, of Gettysburg, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for the summer semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Alexander Presser, of Biglerville, was named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the fall semester.
Juliana Stolkovich, of Littlestown, won third place at the recent Kathryn E. Wentz Juried Undergraduate Exhibition opening reception at McDaniel College.
Cheyenne Lehman, of York Springs, recently toured Pennsylvania with Lebanon Valley College’s Concert Choir. Lehman, a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in neuroscience.
Lebanon Valley College student Michaela Linsey, of McSherrystown, recently competed at the Pennsylvania Future Business Leaders of America conference. Linsey, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in accounting. Linsey placed second for accounting foundations.
