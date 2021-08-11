McDaniel College announced its spring dean’s list, recognizing full-time undergraduate students for outstanding academic achievement, including:
Ashley Deal of Littlestown, with Highest Honors; Zachary Kiick of Gettysburg, Honors; Peyton Fair of New Oxford, Highest Honors; Sarah Price of Gettysburg, Highest Honors; Gillian Scott of Littlestown, Highest Honors; Gloria Maddox of Littlestown, Honors; Lindsay Newton of Gettysburg, Honors; Elise Schultz of Littlestown, Honors; Bella Walston of Fairfield, High Honors; and Laura Vonella of New Oxford, Honors.
Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher; high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89; and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.
———
Jordan Woodward, of Gettysburg, was recently celebrated as a legacy graduate of Lebanon Valley College. Woodward received a bachelor of science in music and music education as a member of the Lebanon Valley College Class of 2021. Woodward, a graduate of Biglerville High School, continued The Valley tradition in the family. Woodward’s mother, Lesley Laudermilch Woodward, and father, William Woodward, previously received a bachelor of science degrees from the school.
———
Lebanon Valley College recently released its spring semester dean’s list. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0. Local students include:
• Logan Boal of York Springs, a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in actuarial science and analytical finance and computer and data science.
• Sullivan Murren of Aspers, a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in digital communications.
• Courtney Miller of Biglerville, a graduate of Biglerville High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders.
• Caitlin Heffner of Aspers, a graduate of Biglerville High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in digital communications.
• Emily Glass of Bendersville, a graduate of Biglerville High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education.
• Kyla Miller of Biglerville, a graduate of Biglerville High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education.
• Bridget Rutkowski of Arendtsville, a graduate of Biglerville High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in economics.
• Jordan Woodward of Gettysburg, a graduate of Biglerville High School, received a bachelor of science in music and music education.
• Margaret Mailey of East Berlin, a graduate of Dover Area High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology.
• Branden Matassa of Gettysburg, a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in applied history.
• Alexander Cowden of Gettysburg, a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School, received a bachelor of science in psychology.
• Robert Moul of McSherrystown, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in ACS chemistry and neuroscience.
• Daelyn Stabler of Abbottstown, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology.
• Peter Foerster of New Oxford, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration.
• Joan Sanchez of Abbottstown, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in global studies and international business.
———
Madeline Huntington, of East Berlin, graduated from Georgia State University during the spring 2021 semester. Huntington earned a master of arts degree, majoring in anthropology. More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the associate’s, bachelor’s and graduate levels.
———
Lebanon Valley College recognized student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen’s fall athletic teams during a shortened exhibition season this spring.
Bridget Rutkowski of Arendtsville, a graduate of Biglerville High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in economics. Rutkowski was a member of the field hockey team. LVC’s field hockey team was perfect in its spring exhibition season. The Flying Dutchmen defeated Eastern 2-1 in double overtime and followed it up with a dominant 9-0 win over Hood. Then, LVC edged Widener 3-2 in overtime before blanking King’s 1-0 in the final game.
Peter Foerster of New Oxford, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration. Foerster was a member of the men’s soccer team. In the shortened spring exhibition season, the men’s soccer team bounced back from a loss to Messiah in the opener and finished 3-1 with shutout wins over Hood, Albright, and York, Pa., to close out the spring exhibition slate. They outscored their opponents 12-2 in the four-game schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.