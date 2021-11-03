Conewago Valley School District honored the life of Conewago Valley Intermediate School Principal and girls’ volleyball coach Ken Armacost with a moment of silence and a heartfelt tribute from Board President Ed Groft, Monday.
Armacost died Thursday, Oct. 28, only a few months after retiring. He was 63. He is survived by his mother, a brother, his wife, two daughters and four grandchildren.
“He had a contagious laugh that would brighten anyone’s day,” said Groft. “He knew every child and family by name. He generally cared about the quality of education that is offered to our students.”
“I know I’m going to miss him,” Groft said. “He was a friend for a long time.”
For 27 years, Armacost worked his way through the Conewago Valley education system, earning several accolades along the way. In 2009 he was recognized as an Educational Partner of the Year by the Pennsylvania Department of Migrant Education, Groft said. He also earned a distinction from Shippensburg University for a CVIS program that increased student accountability through positive behavior interventions, said Groft.
Armacost was a staple at district pep rallies, talent shows, and outdoor education, Groft said.
“THON was his biggest (passion),” said Groft, referring to a student-run philanthropy and dance marathon that helps kids and families impacted by childhood cancer.
Prior to working for Conewago Valley, Armacost worked as deputy sheriff in Fairfax, Va., Groft said. He moved to Pennsylvania and became an intervention specialist in Hanover, and eventually a Biglerville High School counselor in 1988, before moving to Central York under the same role.
In 1994, he joined Conewago Valley School District as a counselor and in 2004 became an assistant principal at CVIS. He was promoted to principal one year later.
Armacost was also a nine-year volleyball coach at Littlestown High School, one year at South Western High School, and 10 years at Gettysburg College, Groft said.
“Dr. Armacost shared just before he retired that he was truly humbled by and will be forever grateful for being part of Conewago Valley. He shared it was the very best decision he had made,” Groft said. “Once a Colonial, always a Colonial. Dr. Armacost, you are a great one.”
Groft offered to see that letters sent to the district office would be given to the Armacost family. Those who wish to honor Armacost can make a memorial donation to Four Diamonds, the organization through which THON is held, at www.fourdiamonds.org.
