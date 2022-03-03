Known for academic rigor, Albright College is celebrating the hard work of top-achieving high school applicants by awarding academic merit awards.
The college’s admission team considers grade point average (GPA) to be a primary indicator of motivated students of academic promise, according to a release from the college.
Kayla Ostriche, of York Springs, earned a $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College in Reading, Pa. Currently attending Bermudian Springs High School, Ostriche is interested in studying Art and/or Education in college. Presidential Scholarships, in the amount of $19,000 per year, are offered to students with outstanding academic records. Presidential Scholars generally rank in the top five percent of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.
Olivia Garman, of Gardners, Pa., earned a $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College in Reading, Pa. Currently attending Carlisle High School, Garman is interested in studying Pre-Medical ; Biochemistry and/or Psychology in college. Presidential Scholarships, in the amount of $19,000 per year, are offered to students with outstanding academic records. Presidential Scholars generally rank in the top five percent of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.
Named a top national college by Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, Albright College (founded 1856) is home to a diverse community of learners who cultivate integrity, curiosity, connection and resilience, according to the release. Through learning experiences that engage a student’s creative and innovative capacities across all disciplines, both inside and outside of the classroom, an Albright College education guarantees that each student learns how to engage the world, understand the world, and is prepared to make an impact on a rapidly changing world. Located in Reading, Pa., Albright is home to undergraduate students, adult learners and graduate students.
