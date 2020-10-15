Liv Cliber was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for October.
Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Lions Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
Cliber is the daughter of Joe and Meg Cliber of Fairfield.
During her high school career she has been involved in the following school activities: National Honor Society, 10-12; National Art Honor Society, 10-12; track and field, 10-12; and soccer team, 9-12.
Cliber is involved in the National Society of High School Scholars, and enjoys playing soccer outside of school. She likes being able to express her artistic side as well.
Cliber has received distinguished honor roll throughout her high school career, and was a district and state finalists with her soccer team.
Her future plans are to attend a four-year university in order to obtain a bachelor of science degree in nursing to become a nurse practitioner specializing in pediatrics.
