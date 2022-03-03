Griffith Shultz, a business management major from Orrtanna, was named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the fall semester of the 2001-2022 academic year.
———
Local students who attained dean’s list status at Lehigh University for the fall semester include: Nathan Edmondson of East Berlin; Drew Parker of Biglerville; and Vincent Polignano of Gettysburg.
———
The following students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall semester: Lauren Pryor of Fairfield; and Isabelle Ignatowski of Gettysburg.
———
Colin Costello of Littlestown was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for the fall semester.
———
Sarah Wessel of New Oxford was named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the fall semester.
———
Sarah Wessel of New Oxford was named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the fall semester.
———
The following local students earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) in fall 2021: Richard Knipple of gettysburg, Bachelor of Science, Information Systems Management; Kyle Prager of Gettysburg, Bachelor of Science, Computer Networks and Cybersecurity; and Jonathan Roberts of East Berlin, Master of Science, Health Care Administration.
———
Local students named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the fall semester include Elena Yingling of Littlestown and Owen Yingling of Littlestown.
———
California University of Pennsylvania announced its dean’s list for the fall semester, which includes local students: Bryce Perkins, Gettysburg; Bryce Jensen, Fairfield; Jennifer Swartz, Biglerville; Logan Bermejo, New Oxford; McKenna Topper, Hanover; and Michael Greene, Littlestown.
———
Peyton L. Golowski of Littlestown was named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the fall semester.
———
The University of Rhode Island announced Colby David of East Berlin was named to the fall semester dean’s list.
———
McDaniel College announced its fall dean’s list, recognizing full-time undergraduate students for outstanding academic achievement, including: Sarah Price of Gettysburg, Highest Honors; Gillian Scott of Littlestown, Highest Honors; Elise Schultz of McSherrystown, Highest Honors; Bella Walston of Fairfield, Highest Honors; Laura Vonella of New Oxford, Highest Honors; Makaley Swam of Orrtanna, Honors; Molly Watkins of Littlestown, Honors; and Juliana Stolkovich of Littlestown, Highest Honors.
———
Susquehanna University announced its dean’s list for the fall semester. The following local students were named:
Kyleigh Kutz, of York Springs, is majoring in music education and is a member of the Class of 2022.
Ella Moores, of Abbottstown, is majoring in marketing and is a member of the Class of 2022.
Marissa Redding, of Fairfield, is majoring in psychology and Spanish studies and is a member of the Class of 2022.
Jessica Saylor, of Gettysburg, is majoring in biochemistry and is a member of the Class of 2022.
Elizabeth Balas, of Gettysburg, is majoring in mathematics and is a member of the Class of 2023.
Campbell Grimes, of East Berlin, is majoring in psychology and is a member of the Class of 2023.
Lindsay Mummert, of New Oxford, is majoring in psychology and is a member of the Class of 2023.
Amanda Hollabaugh, of East Berlin, is majoring in management and advertising and public relations and is a member of the Class of 2024.
Rebecca Negro, of Gettysburg, is majoring in music education and is a member of the Class of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.