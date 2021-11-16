Reporting an episode of bullying, either as a victim or a witness, has never been easier at Littlestown Area High School.
Starting this week, students who wish to file a concern will simply need to scan a QR code found on posters within school hallways and fill out an online form to get the attention of a professional, said high school social studies teacher Sarah Pearce, who serves as a Bullying Prevention Program (BPP) team leader.
“We want this program to change the culture of the school so a lot of problems fall by the wayside,” she said.
In 2016, the district learned 15 percent of high school students were being bulled two to three times per month. To make Littlestown High more inviting, Guidance Counselors Dough Hartlaub and Henry Hirsch began the BPP as a way to keep bullying in check without requiring disciplinary action or administrator intervention, Pearce said.
With a program focused on intervention and documentation, the percentage of students who experience bullying at any time of year has dropped from 25 to 15 percent, and repeat bullying beyond initial interventions has declined rapidly, she said.
When the program began, district teachers were trained to recognize various forms of bullying and how to respond. The BPP defines bullying as a repeated negative action intended to inflict physical or emotional pain purposefully and repeatedly. It often reflects a power imbalance, Pearce said. The district receives between 70 and 120 bullying referrals per year, though not all are defined as bullying incidents after investigation, Pearce said.
“Sometimes you and your friend might have a disagreement, that’s not necessarily, as we’d define it, bullying,” she said. “We still calm that down, but the bullying we see we take steps to intervene.”
Prior to the QR system, students and teachers reported incidents to the guidance office, Pearce said.
Once a claim is filed, a BPP leader will investigate the incident, meet with the victim, and talk with witnesses to corroborate before warning the offender in an assertive but non-accusatory way, Pearce said. According to data collected by her team, 96 percent of bullying incidents have since stopped after an initial intervention, Pearce said.
“There’s often no need for a call to the principal, or even to call parents,” Pearce said, adding a second offense prompts a stronger response.
For cultural reasons, sometimes offenders aren’t aware they’ve said something hurtful, Pearce said.
“It’s been really impressive. A lot of times kids just need that clarity to know they can’t say certain things,” she said.
Follow up discussions with the victim continue every two weeks for up to eight weeks to ensure there are no repeat offenses, Pearce said. Because incidents can occur in different classrooms at different ages, investigation findings are kept in a confidential file the district uses to track patterns, Pearce said.
“Otherwise, teachers may not know how frequently it’s occurring or how it’s being addressed,” she said.
Data analysis was intended to stop bullying in its tracks and to ensure those who are repeatedly bullied receive emotional support, Pearce said. However, the data also shows that repeat offenders often require counseling services later in high school, she said.
“The bullying is often a symptom of some other underlying problem,” she said.
Occasionally, students wish to show their remorse and offer an apology, Pearce said. Pearce encourages emails in this case, allowing tempers to cool. Mediation between high school students can be unpredictable, Pearce said.
Technology has made some forms of bullying difficult to police, Pearce said. At Littlestown, 46 percent of students who reported they were bullied said incidents occurred online, Pearce said.
Social media and text messaging allow an offender a direct route to a target, regardless of boundaries. Legally, disciplining bullying that takes place off school grounds is tricky, she said. Social media also offers some of its own solutions, such as blocking or deleting an offender, Pearce said.
Earlier this year the district contracted through a cognitive and behavioral health practice, Cognitive Health Solutions, to hire a full-time psychologist, a behavioral specialist and mental health worker on a one-year contract, complementing an existing emotional support staff. Pearce said high school is the perfect stage for additional teacher and student-driven support.
Through a peer support club, Pearce and guidance counselor Amanda Group also model conflict resolution to empower students to advocate for themselves and for others if they witness a bullying incident. In 90 percent of cases when someone intervenes, bully actions stop, at least for the time being, Pearce said.
“Kids need help establishing boundaries, how to tell people to stop and communicate that effectively,” she said. “Being able to intervene is really empowering.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.