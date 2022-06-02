The Gettysburg Rotary Club serving New Oxford recognizes high school seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs high schools each month, based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character.
Students recognized for February are Bailey Oehmig from Bermudian Springs High School and Makenzie Yingling from New Oxford High School.
Yingling was presented by Todd Hirneisen, faculty sponsor.
Yingling is a member of the National Honor Society and the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society. She has also served as the treasurer of the student council for the last four years.
Yingling is a member of the Varsity Club and has played field hockey and lacrosse during her four years at New Oxford High School. Yingling is a steady, positive student who is great to be around.
She assists in Mini-thon Events held by the school. Both of her parents are teachers. Makenzie plans to attend Mount St. Mary’s to study pre-law and political science.
Yingling is the daughter of Michael and Megan Yingling.
Oehmig was presented by Jared Nace, faculty sponsor.Oehmig is a member of the National Honor Society and is the vice president of her senior class. Oehmig is ranked seventh in her class.
She is a kind, thoughtful, and talented hard worker who always participates in class and cares about others. Oehmig works part time at Panera Bread. During her four years at Bermudian Springs High School, Oehmig has played soccer and basketball. In basketball, she was the all-time leading scorer. Oehmig plans to study mechanical engineering at Penn State Harrisburg. She plans to continue playing soccer and basketball when she attends Penn State.
Oehmig is the daughter of Candy and Dale Oehmig.
