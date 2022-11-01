Lehigh University recently welcomed the Class of 2026. The incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of students who represent 44 U.S. states and territories and 32 countries. These 1,200-plus new students include three from Adams County: Nathaniel Snyder of Fairfield; Alan Flores of New Oxford; and Aden Garcia of Abbottstown.
****
The following local residents earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework. They are: Ethan Riegel, of Fairfield, earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Information Technology; Michaela Eyler, of Hanover, has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University School of Education; and Lisa Wysocki, of Hanover, earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Leavitt School of Health.
****
The BU Players, of Bloomsburg, a Commonwealth University, presents its first show of the season, “A Year with Frog and Toad,” Nov. 3-6, at the Alvina Krause Theatre in Bloomsburg. Mac Landis of Gettysburg is a member of the Deck Crew for this production.
****
Bridgewater College, home to approximately 1,450 students, welcomed more than 500 new students this academic year. The Class of 2026 hails from 19 different states and 16 different countries, of which 21% are first-generation, meaning they are the first in their family to attend college, while 58 students have a family member who graduated from BC, part of Bridgewater’s legacy families. Two of the new students are from Adams County: Alyssa Smith, a Health and Exercise Science major from Biglerville, who graduated from Biglerville High School; and Jacob Mead , a Biology major from Biglerville, who also graduated from Biglerville High School.
****
Nearly 750 first-year and transfer students arrived at York College of Pennsylvania for the opening of the fall 2022 semester, including the following students from Adams County: Victoria Heffner, of Aspers, plans to study Secondary Education-Social Studies; Mikayla Taylor, of Aspers, plans to study Early Elementary Education; Zane Cohan, of Gettysburg, plans to study Undeclared; Samuel Rodriguez, of Orrtanna, plans to study Biology; Ethan Glass, of Littlestown, plans to study Intelligence Analysis; Julianne Schmitz, of Gettysburg, plans to study Psychology; Logan Bermejo, of New Oxford, plans to study Psychology; Ashten Clark, of Abbottstown, plans to study Criminology and Criminal Justice; Cheveyo Frias, of New Oxford, plans to study General Business; Edna Ibisevic, of New Oxford, plans to study Nursing; Angelina Petrosky, of New Oxford, plans to study Psychology; Lindsey Price, of New Oxford, plans to study History; Erin Duff, of East Berlin, plans to study Psychology; Francine Hess, of Mcsherrystown, plans to study Early Elementary Education; Megan Holtzinger, of New Oxford, plans to study Marketing; Caitlyn Kern, of East Berlin, plans to study Early Elementary Education; Taylor King, of East Berlin, plans to study Early Elementary Education; Camrynn McMillan, of East Berlin, plans to study Early Elementary Education; Kaylee Roth, of East Berlin, plans to study Psychology; Delaney Smith, of East Berlin, plans to study Health Sciences; Matthew Nell, of Gettysburg, plans to study Philosophy; and Aubrey Shue, of East Berlin, plans to study Nursing.
****
Littlestown resident, Kylah Green, has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester. Green’s selected major is computer science.
****
Albright College students are competing as members of the Lions’ NCAA Division III varsity athletic teams this fall. Local athletes include: Dana Newberry of Biglerville, is a member of the NCAA Division III Field Hockey team at Albright College this fall. A graduate of Biglerville High School, Newberry is a first-year business administration major at Albright; and Braidan Wastler-Grimes, of Fairfield, is a member of the NCAA Division III Women’s Golf team at Albright College this fall. A graduate of Fairfield Area High School, Wastler-Grimes is a first-year general education major at Albright.
****
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2022 dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer. Local students are: Alejandra Lupian of Bendersville; and Alexandra Hahn of McSherrystown.
****
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2022 president’s list. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer. Local students include: Sebastian Barchak of Abbottstown; Ashton Huggins of East Berlin; Peter Young of East Berlin; Morgan McVay of Fairfield; Trista McAleavy of Gettysburg; Chaundra Oran of Gettysburg; and Samantha Pickett of Littlestown.
****
Margaret Mailey, of East Berlin, is one of 45 resident assistants (RA) at Lebanon Valley College this academic year. Mailey, a graduate of Dover Area High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology at The Valley.
****
Wilkes University awarded nearly 300 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees during its summer commencement ceremony on Sept. 11. Local graduates included: Crystal Shaffer-Tomecek of New Oxford received the Master of Science in Education degree in Education; and Daniel Wonders of Gardners received the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in Nursing.
****
Juliana Stolkovich, of Littlestown, participated in McDaniel College’s Student-Faculty Collaborative Summer Research Program. Stolkovich collaborated on Notions of Place with Professor of Art & Art History Steven Pearson.
****
The University of Iowa continues to attract high-achieving students. This fall’s incoming first-year class, a group that includes Samantha Gilroy of Gettysburg who plans to pursue a degree in Sport and Recreation Management, has topped previous records with an average high school grade-point average (GPA) of 3.82. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2025 and 2024 were 3.81 and 3.78, respectively.
****
Alexis Sanders, of Fairfield, was inducted into the Alvernia University chapter of Pi Theta Epsilon (PTE) occupational therapy national honor society. Pi Theta Epsilon (PTE) is an honor society for occupational therapy students like Sanders in accredited educational programs. PTE promotes research, leadership, and scholarly activities to support and advance the field of occupational therapy. The honor society helps serve the profession of occupational therapy as well as ensures quality healthcare services.
****
Cameron Bishop, of Gettysburg, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history from James Madison University during commencement exercises in August 2022.
****
Lebanon Valley College named 60 students as first-year mentors who guided new first-year and transfer students through their early weeks at The Valley. First-year mentors are responsible for assisting new students in succeeding personally, socially, and academically through connections to the College and their peers. Local students include: Logan Boal of York Springs, a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in actuarial science and analytical finance and computer and data science; and Daelyn Stabler, of Abbottstown, a graduate of New Oxford High School, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology.
****
The eighth annual White Coat ceremony was held by the Bloomsburg Department of Nursing on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Haas Center for the Arts on campus. Bloomsburg is part of Commonwealth University. The White Coat Ceremony celebrates sophomore nursing students who are entering the next phase of their education. In all, 126 students pledged their commitment to quality patient care an oath that students take in front of family members, faculty, school leaders, and peers. Local students include: Alaina Klunk from Littlestown was one of the students who received their White Coat; and Kassidy McDannell from McSherrytown was one of the students who received their White Coat. Bloomsburg was among the first 100 schools to hold such a ceremony, supported by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation.
****
Kira Feeser, of East Berlin, was one of about 165 cadets who began their time as University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Aug. 14-20. FROG Week, which is held before the beginning of the fall and spring semesters at UNG, marks the transition from civilians to cadets for these incoming freshmen. Cadet leaders plan and execute all corps events, including FROG Week, with the oversight of the commandant staff. UNG is one of six senior military colleges in the nation and commissions more than 100 officers into the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve each year.
