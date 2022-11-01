Lehigh University recently welcomed the Class of 2026. The incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of students who represent 44 U.S. states and territories and 32 countries. These 1,200-plus new students include three from Adams County: Nathaniel Snyder of Fairfield; Alan Flores of New Oxford; and Aden Garcia of Abbottstown.

