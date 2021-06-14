Natalie Kloster, a senior at Gettysburg High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the (Philanthropic Educational Organization) P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter BL of Gettysburg. Chapter BL has been a part of the Gettysburg community and surrounding area since it was organized in 1982.
Natalie is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and Vice President of the Student Council. She was on the Field Hockey, Track and Field Teams and is a competitive cheerleader. She was a recipient of an award from the College Board National Rural and Small-Town Program and is honored as this year’s “Outstanding Young Woman” Callie awarded by the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
Packing meals for Ruth’s Harvest, Reach Workcamps and preparing breakfast for CARES families are some of Natalie’s volunteer experiences. She is a Junior Instructor for United Athletics Tumbling and youth fitness. Natalie will be attending Georgetown University in premed.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established to provide scholarships for exceptional college bound high school senior women. The competitive STAR Scholarship is given to women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, and potential for future success.
P.E.O. has been celebrating women helping women for more than 150 years. The nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans throughout the United States and Canada.
