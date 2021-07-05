For the first time, a member of the Mason-Dixon Chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) has risen to become a state officer.
Greg Gipe, a 2020 Fairfield High School graduate, was elected vice president of the Pennsylvania Association of FFA during an organizational summit in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, on June 11.
“I’m excited to get to meet the over 13,000 FFA members in the state of Pennsylvania, and getting to interact with them,” he said. “I believe in what I’m doing so much. This year will be amazing, and a great opportunity.”
To serve his 363-day term, Gipe will take a year off from his education at Delaware Valley University where he is working toward an agricultural education degree. The lengthy schedule and vast number of responsibilities required of Pennsylvania officers forces each to take a gap year, Gipe said.
Gipe will receive a very different type of education, however, as he travels to high schools across the state and sometimes the country to be a recruiter, promoter and lobbyist for the FFA.
Officers will work as a team to facilitate workshops and develop programming for leadership conferences. The Agricultural Cooperation Establishes Success (ACES) conference is held in February and a legislative leadership conference is held in March. The latter program includes a breakfast and tour with state legislators, Gipe said. In July, Gipe and other officers across the country will spend a week in Washington, D.C., at the State Officer Summit working with national legislators as well, he said.
During his freshman year of high school, Gipe became intrigued by the possibility of being elected by a panel of his peers for the statewide position. For the past three years, he has been the lone association delegate to represent the Mason-Dixon chapter. In this position, he works as part of a committee that submits comprehensive plans to the FFA state board of directors for deliberation.
At a local level, Gipe has been an active part of the roughly 30-member Mason-Dixon chapter. He is most proud of two contributions. Through the McSherrystown Fish and Game Association, Gipe raised trout from fingerlings to adults before releasing them in waterbeds throughout Adams County.
The second involved helping to install and maintain Fairfield High School’s aquaponics system in its greenhouse. The fertilizing system requires raising tilapia in fish tanks, then pumping the nutrient-rich water enhanced by their waste into plant beds. The district has grown two banana trees, and during the school year cultivates lettuce, tomatoes, zucchini, and other vegetables, Gipe said.
The system requires constant monitoring to ensure enough nutrients are available to the fish and the plants. It has become one of the main features of a class in the district, Gipe said.
After graduating high school, FFA members are eligible to run for two years. Gipe was denied after running in his first year of eligibility but was rewarded for re-entering the race this year after some urging from his role models in the organization.
“State officers in a young member’s mind are celebrities,” Gipe said. “I looked up to them and never thought I could be at that level, but they told me they believed in me and told me I could be at that level.”
Michael Riggs, a member of Battlefield FFA, of Gettysburg, was the last state officer from Adams County, serving as secretary in 2019-20.
The election process requires candidates to interview with an eight-person nominating committee selected from high school FFA programs across the state. Due to pandemic mitigation strategies, interviews were conducted through a media conferencing app this year, Gipe said.
Members run for general office and the board of directors decide which positions are the right fit. Then, the winners are announced during the annual convention. Even in a crowd thinned due to pandemic precautions, more than 800 students watched as elected officials learned of their titles, Gipe said.
Legs shaking and hands trembling, he listened while five of the positions were assigned to other FFA members. Only vice president and president remained when he heard his name called.
“My heart just pounded and didn’t stop for 30 minutes,” he said, a smile crossing his face.
Gipe hopes to teach agriculture sciences when he graduates college but said he would not rule out running for political office at some point in the future.
“Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding was an ag-ed major in college,” said Gipe. “It’s always a possibility.”
