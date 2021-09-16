Members of the Adams County 4-H Horse Club recently placed in the District VI show at the Diamond 7 Ranch and Arena in Dillsburg, Pa, according to a Penn State Extension release.
Camryn Beinhaur captured first place in Ranch Horse Pleasure and and sixth in Ranch Riding division, according to the release.
Trinity Spidle placed sixth in Ranch Horse Pleasure class, and Taylor Knott participated in the show. The District VI show included 4-H members from Adams, York, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties.
“Throughout the year, participants prepare for the horse show by working closely with and caring for a horse or pony while keeping records of all activities with their animals. Members also participate in county, district, or state shows as well as attend clinics, camps, and trail rides. They took part in learning activities at monthly club meetings and all members gave oral presentations to their club about a topic of their choosing,” the release reads.
During the show, 4-H members were evaluated on their grooming and showmanship abilities in both Western and English disciplines and riding classes showcasing the horse and rider on both flat ground and trails, according to the release.
Adams County 4-H Horse Club members issues a “special thank you” to all the volunteers, ribbon holders, ring men, parents, and extension educators who helped the show run smoothly at districts, according to the release.
For more information about the 4-H horse program and other club activities, contact 4-H Educator Darlene Resh at Penn State Extension in Adams County at 717-334-6271 or visit the website at http://extension.psu.edu/adams.
