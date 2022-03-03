Bermudian Springs High School is celebrating 25 years as members of the National Art Honor Society (NAHS), a nationally-recognized organization that promotes and supports academic and artistic excellence in high school students, according to a release from the school.
The three fundamentals members must possess are art scholarship, character, and service.
For twenty-five years, the NAHS Chapter at Bermudian Springs High School has been active promoting and celebrating art in their school and community.
They have donated hundreds of art kits to women’s shelters, created several murals for local fire companies and the school, according to the release.
They have adopted district families and held multiple food drives to support their peers. Veterans groups have received over 2,000 Valentines and holiday cards from NAHS members. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of their charter, 30 art students were inducted into the honor society recently.
As the first president of Bermudian’s NAHS in 1997, guest speaker Abraham Becker shared his professional work with the students and encouraged them to see art in their everyday lives.
Local artist Bobbi Becker, who spoke at the first induction in 1997, also joined the celebration.
Chapter #1727 is led by Kim Robinson, the high school art teacher. This spring, Bermudian’s NAHS chapter will lead the creation of a community mosaic which will be 215 feet in length and showcase the school name in the center of the campus.
