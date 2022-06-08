The Gettysburg Lions Club recognized Kim Heinzelmann as its April Student of the Month in math. She was nominated for the award by the math department of the Gettysburg Area Senior High School.
Heinzelmann is an accomplished musician, playing the French horn as the first chair in the school band and orchestra. She also auditioned successfully for District III Band, Regional Band and All-State Concert Band. In addition, she is a member of the school’s Tri-M Chapter of the music honor society and volunteers her time at the school’s annual musical program.
She participates in the high school’s fall theater group and plays on the girls’ varsity tennis team, serving as its captain for the last three years. In the spring, Heinzelmann serves as the team manager for the boys’ varsity tennis team and assists in running their practices. On Sundays, she travels to York to teach a fifth-grade religious school class at Temple Beth Israel.
In more academic pursuits, Kim has entered several competitive writing contests each year and has received multiple awards. She participates as a member of the school’s Brain Busters Quiz Bowl team. She is interested in working with language as a career, as a novelist and as a foreign and American sign language interpreter.
She is the daughter of Tina Lowy and David Heinzelmann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.