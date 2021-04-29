The Bloomsburg University athletic department recently recognized a record 246 scholar-athletes, including a local student, for their academic successes over the course of the past two semesters.
Autumn Atland from East Berlin, a member of the women’s volleyball team, was honored with a scholar-athlete recognition.
Scholar-athlete recognition was awarded to those who achieved a grade point average of 3.25 or higher during the past two semesters or who have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25, according to a release from the university.
Additionally, 99 freshmen or transfer student-athletes who posted a 3.25 grade point average or higher in their first semester at Bloomsburg University were honored.
Bloomsburg University is one of 14 universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. The university serves approximately 8,600 students, offering comprehensive programs of study in the colleges of education, business, liberal arts and science and technology.
