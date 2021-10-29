Wilson College has received a $16,000 grant from the Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation (TERF) for scholarships of $4,000 to four students pursuing equine or animal-related majors, according to a release from the college.
The recipients are Kaylee Bill ’22 of Seven Valleys, Pa., a veterinary nursing major with a concentration in Equi-Assist; Drew Stevens ’22 of Harleysville, Pa., an equestrian studies major; Natalie Cowdrick ’22 of Hagerstown, Md., an equestrian studies major; and Rebekka Visniesky ’22 of Ridgway, Pa., a veterinary nursing major with a concentration in Equi-Assist.
Students enrolled in the majors of veterinary nursing, animal studies, equine studies, and equine-facilitated therapeutics may be considered for the TERF scholarships, according to the release. Scholarship awards are based on student need, scholastic achievement, and equine-related aspirations.
TERF awards scholarships consistent with its mission of promoting equine education and research by sponsoring scholarships in veterinary medicine and supporting organizations that are educating the public in the proper care of horses. The board of directors of TERF meticulously selects grant recipients in a competitive grantmaking process in the spring. TERF has provided $72,000 in scholarship awards to Wilson College since 2015.
The 2021-2022 TERF grant program at Wilson is directed by Ann O’Shallie, chair and professor of equine studies and equine facilitated therapeutics, and Tammy Ege, chair and associate professor of veterinary nursing.
