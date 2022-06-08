Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) announced Novalei Rehmeyer, Bermudian High School student, has earned the highest award in Girl Scouting, the Girl Scout Gold Award, for the 2022 Gold Award class, according to a GSHPA release.
Rehmeyer’s project, “Connecting with Children Through Common Interests,” focused on disability issues and children’s issues. Rehmeyer combined her passion for working with children with special needs and her love of animals by creating a program for children to work with raising young chickens as a positive hobby and skill-building opportunity.
She chose a specific breed that would work well with children and tested her idea by working with a child one-on-one with a chicken and creating a program based on her findings. Her school has since taken on the project to share with other children in future years to encourage the positive benefits of using chickens for therapy, building confidence and learning life skills.
The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, available to girls in high school who create sustainable change for a community or world issue. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive change and lead a team of people to success.
Rehmeyer completed more than 80 hours of work and seven steps to earn her Gold Award, which includes:
• Identifying an issue in her community
• Investigating the issue thoroughly
• Building a team to support her efforts
• Creating a plan to take action
• Presenting the plan and gathering feedback
• Taking action by leading a team to carry out the plan
• Educating and inspiring
