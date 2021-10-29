Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Lions’ Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty.
Mary Aker was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for October.
During her high school career Aker has made the distinguished honor roll every quarter and participated in the following school activities: National Honor Society,10-12, serving as historian her senior year; FCCLA, 9-12, serving as vice president her junior year and as president her senior year; Envirothon, 9-10; school tutoring, 10; Mito-Megamix Project at NCI, 12; and field hockey, 9-10.
Outside of school, Aker is a member of NSHSS and enjoys volunteering, science enrichment activities, reading, and movies.
Her future plans are to attend a four-year university to obtaining a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Her ultimate goal is to receive a degree in medicine and practice in the specialty of neonatology.
Aker is the daughter of Ken and Diane Aker of Fairfield.
