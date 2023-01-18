VFW essay winners

Mother Seton School middle school students received honors in the recent Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) annual Patriot Pen Essay Contest. From left, Olivia Jaeger won third place for VFW Post 6658; Eva Doll won first place for VFW Post 467; and Emma Simmons won first place for VFW Post 6658. (Submitted Photo)

Three middle school students from Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg, Md., received awards in the 2022-2023 Patriot Pen Essay Contest sponsored by three local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts.

Emma Simmons, eighth grade, earned first place for VFW Post 6658 in Emmitsburg. Olivia Jaeger, eighth grade, took home third-place honors. Eva Doll, seventh grade, captured first place for VFW Post 467, Westminster, Md., according to a release from the school. First-place winners’ essays advanced to district-level competition.

 

