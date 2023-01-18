Three middle school students from Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg, Md., received awards in the 2022-2023 Patriot Pen Essay Contest sponsored by three local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts.
Emma Simmons, eighth grade, earned first place for VFW Post 6658 in Emmitsburg. Olivia Jaeger, eighth grade, took home third-place honors. Eva Doll, seventh grade, captured first place for VFW Post 467, Westminster, Md., according to a release from the school. First-place winners’ essays advanced to district-level competition.
Contestants wrote on the theme “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
“There are so many things I could have my pledge as. I could do service work for retired veterans. I could volunteer at a soup kitchen,” Doll wrote in her essay. “Instead of choosing to do one of those I chose to remember what all veterans did for our country and all they lost while doing it.”
Simmons expressed a similar sentiment.
“My pledge is to follow their example and stand up for what I believe is right. I pledge to remember all Veterans in my prayers,” she wrote.
Jaeger addressed issues facing many veterans.
“My pledge’s main idea is that (veterans) need to be seen. They need to be helped… They also need to be assisted in the sense that many veterans struggle with PTSD, depression, and homelessness,” she wrote.
The Patriot Pen is an annual nationwide essay contest sponsored by the national VFW. Middle school students are invited to submit an essay based on that year’s theme to their local VFW post. Last year, three other Mother Seton School students placed in the top three at the local level.
Mother Seton School is an independent Catholic pre-K through eighth grade school sponsored by the Daughters of Charity, approved by the Archdiocese of Baltimore, and accredited by Cognia. Information is available at mothersetonschool.org.
