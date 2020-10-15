Christina Hazlett, a communication major from Gettysburg, graduated from Coastal Carolina University in summer 2020.
Coastal Carolina University’s commencement ceremony featured a recorded message from Carolyn Dillian, a professor of anthropology and recipient of CCU’s 2020 HTC Distinguished Teacher-Scholar Lecturer Award.
———
Drew Riggle of Gettysburg has been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University.
To earn dean’s list recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors.
———
Mark Golibart of Fairfield has qualified for the spring dean’s list at Seton Hall University.
After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C,” qualify for the dean’s list.
As one of the nation’s leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall, in South Orange, N.J., has been showing the world what great minds can do since 1856. Home to over 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offering more than 90 rigorous majors, Seton Hall’s academic excellence has been singled out for distinction by The Princeton Review, U.S. News & World Report and Bloomberg Businessweek.
———
Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, central Pennsylvania’s preeminent educational institution for the health care field, announced its academic honorees for the spring semester, which included seven students from Adams County were were named to the dean’s list, and three who made the president’s list.
Dean’s list students included Tara Brady, Madison Provost, Brooke May, Jennifer Boyd, Olivia Neubauer, Christine Gabriel and Teya Kellison.
Local students named to the president’s list were McKensie Keefer, Ashlynn Grinder and Erika Gregory.
To attain dean’s list honors, students need to obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. The president’s list recognizes a competitive group of students who maintain a 3.95 grade point average or higher during the semester.
Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, located in Lancaster, is a private, accredited, four-year college focusing exclusively on the field of health care.
