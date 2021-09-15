State Rep. Dan Moul, R-91, said the mask mandate issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health “has no teeth whatsoever,” insinuating that local law enforcement agencies would not follow through with enforcement.
Moul and 20 other speakers vocalized their frustrations with the Conewago Valley School District’s return to a school mask requirement in compliance with the state’s Aug. 31 order. The mask mandate went into effect Sept. 7. None spoke in favor of the mandate.
“If the governor’s office, the Department of Health or Department of Education says they will fine you or take certifications away, let me assure you 110 percent that can’t happen,” Moul said. “They are idle threats. They can’t make them come true and every district justice and our district attorney here will not act upon any of them.”
In an email, District Attorney Brian Sinnett said he has not spoken to Moul about the mask mandate and would make no other comment about enforcement at this time.
Superintendent Chris Rudisill said the district will continue to comply with mandate while it awaits the results of a lawsuit challenging the state’s order.
“Until we get clarification from the Thursday court case, we will follow the department of health mandate and make sure we can be open five days a week for our kids,” Rudisill said. “That’s the most important thing, that kids are here in school learning.”
The lawsuit, filed by Senate Republican leaders and parents in Wyomissing Area, Butler Area, and Slippery Rock Area school districts asserts Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam failed to comply with state law when she ordered masks to be worn in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities.
The governor’s spokesperson dismissed what she called the GOP’s “effort at undermining public health,” according to the Associated Press.
On Sept. 8, Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Noe Ortega sent a letter to district superintendents stating face masks must be worn in all brick and mortar and cyber schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers, intermediate units, and early learning and other childcare settings.
The order cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website claiming mask-wearing in schools has contributed to lower levels of COVID-19 transmission among students and staff, allowing for continued in-person school attendance. Other studies cited in the letter indicate mask wearing has no significant adverse health effects for wearers.
The letter draws merit from the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955, the letter reads. Violations occur each day there is a violation and districts may be charged for each student or staff member who enters the school, according to the letter.
Failing to adhere to the order could open districts to lawsuits if students become ill or disabled children who are unable to attend school as a result, according to the letter. Liability insurers have also explored cancelling coverage if districts are found purposefully violating the law, the letter reads.
“Don’t bow to idle threats coming from the governor. They have no teeth whatsoever,” Moul said. “Some children don’t work well with masks. Think how bad the lawsuit would be if a kid gets sick from some student wearing a mask. Pushing this on our children is definitely the wrong decision to make. I humbly beg you to change your minds.”
Prior to Moul’s speech, some community members of the 136 registered in attendance encouraged the district to ignore the mask mandate. Others recommended it accept mask exemptions without a doctor’s note.
Some shared YouTube recommendations and notes from unspecified studies in defense of mask choice. One man claimed natural immunity was the best defense. Parents and grandparents shared personal anecdotes about how their children have suffered from frustration and even depression from mask wearing.
Others alleged bullying by students and segregation of masked and unmasked students by teachers. Two made comparisons to the persecution of the Jews before the rise of the Nazis in Germany.
“Anything mentioned last night, if it was going on, we’ve addressed it through our principals,” said Superintendent Chris Rudisill said. “If kids are exempt, they are not to be separated or segregated. It’s a classroom and that’s how we’re going to treat it. Every kid is going to be treated the same.”
One man questioned why masks were not required for fans at a Penn State homes game but were required inside school buildings. Another suggested the school wasn’t serious about protecting kids because children are frequently injured during sporting events and practices.
Several shared concerns about risks of carbon-dioxide intake which were allegedly debunked by the Mayo Clinic and CDC. The CDC has said N95 respirators could cause the buildup of carbon dioxide over time, which can be mitigated by feeding in oxygen or simply taking a break and removing a mask.
The CDC advises cloth face coverings should not be placed on children younger than 2, those who have trouble breathing, or anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to move without help.
