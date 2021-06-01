Gettysburg Lions Club’s October Student of the Month is Ayaka Sato, daughter of Yuko and Yoshihiro Sato.
Sato was nominated by the Gettysburg Area High School Music Department.
Sato is an accomplished musician and serves as the concertmaster of the high school orchestra and is a member of the high school string ensemble and the Tri-M Music Honor Society. She is a member of the National Honor Society and participates with the Science Olympiad Team in regional science competitions.
In addition to her community service through the Tri-M Music Honor Society, she supports the middle school orchestras by assisting in their rehearsals.
She plans to pursue biochemistry/chemistry and philosophy studies in college in preparation for a career in the STEM field.
