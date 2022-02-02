Sydney Christner of New Oxford High School recently placed first in the state in the VFW Voice of Democracy (VOD) speech contest and will represent the Pennsylvania in the National VFW VOD finals in March.
Christner, an 11th grade student, is the daughter of Ray and Andrea Christner of Hanover.
She participates in many extracurricular activities including speech and debate, theater, field hockey and music. Christner plans to attend college after high school to major in political science and pursue a career in law.
The Voice of Democracy scholarship program has been in existence since 1947 for the National VFW and is its premier scholarship program. High school students across the United States vie for the top national prize of $30,000.
Each student creates and presents an original speech on the theme "America, where do we go from here?" The Richard J. Gross VFW Post #8896 of East Berlin sponsors Bermudian Springs and New Oxford school districts.
