Autumn Marie Feeser of New Oxford is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, according to a release from the organization.
Junior members can also participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in shows and other national and regional events, according to the release. Information is at NJAA.info.
Junior members can register cattle in the American Angus Association (AAA), according to the release.
AAA, headquartered in St. Joseph, Mo., is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, according to the release. Information about the association and angus cattle is at www.angus.org.
AAA serves members across the United States, Canada and other countries and provides services including a breed registry that grows by more than 300,000 animals annually, according to the release.
