Grant Chesko was name the Fairfield Lions Club Student of the Month for November.
Chesko is the son of Stacey Solesha of Fairfield and Mark Chesko of Hagerstown, Md.
During Chesko ’s high school career, he has been involved with the following school activities during the listed grades: soccer, 7-12; chorus, 7-12; county chorus, 10, 12; band, 7-12; National Honor Society, 10-12; track and field, 9; student council, 12; musical production, 9-12; sixth grade camp counselor, 12; tutor, 12; and teacher’s assistant, 12.
Chesko has been on the Distinguished Honor Roll throughout high school and was crowned the 2021 Homecoming King.
Outside of school, Chesko volunteers at Fairfield Fire and EMS, as a firefighter and fundraising member. He recently received his Firefighter 1 certification through the University of Maryland. Chesko has also had the opportunity to attend Keystone Boys State, an Executive Session of the Summer Leadership Seminar through West Point, and the Adams County Junior Fire Academy.
Chesko works at Gettysburg National Golf Course as a groundskeeper and at Boulder Ridge Snow Tubing as a tubing assistant.
He hopes to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, or a senior military college, to major in engineering, chemistry or national security. After college, Chesko plans to enter the Army as a 2nd lieutenant.
