Gettysburg Lions Club’s January Student of the Month is Claire Freeman, daughter of Beth and Scott Freeman.
She was nominated for the award by the Gettysburg Area High School Family and Consumer Science Department.
Freeman has been active in school and community activities including the high school varsity tennis team, French Club, GSA, Anti-Bullying Club, Amnesty Club, Babysitting Club, Fiber Arts Club and the lighting and stage crew for the high school musicals.
She has won three Stars awards and volunteers her time to an annual event supporting Big Brothers-Big Sisters.
Freeman is interested in film and video editing and intends to pursue her studies in digital media arts.
