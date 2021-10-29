The Gettysburg Rotary Club, serving New Oxford monthly recognizes, high school seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs high schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character. The students recognized in October are Ethan Beachy from Bermudian Springs High School and Joseph Cooper from New Oxford High School.
Ethan Beachy was presented by John Livelsberger, faculty sponsor.
Beachy is a member of the National Honor Society. He is passionate about school and sports. He plays football as the team’s quarterback and safety positions and is also a point guard on his high school basketball team.
Beachy is described as an excellent student with an attention to detail. He has a great work ethic with a positive attitude and helps others to do their best. Beachy plans to study finance at either Duquesne University, University of Pittsburgh or Penn State University. He is the son of Mike and Beth Beachy.
Joseph Cooper was presented by Jennifer Snyder, faculty sponsor.
Cooper is a member of the National Honor Society, president of the National Science Honor Society, as well as treasurer of the Rho Kappa Honor Society. He is a finalist in the Lenfest Scholars Program.
Cooper was named a “Commended Scholar” of the National Merit Scholarship Program with a qualifying score in the top 50,000 of eligible entries. He is a member of the cross-country varsity team, chess team and Science Olympiad. He is also a member of the Boy Scouts Troop 107, nearing completion of an Eagle Scout Project in which he earned 81 merit badges.
Cooper is described as an outstanding student who excels in science and takes initiative in his schooling. He is a kind, helpful, hardworking person with a strong work ethic. Cooper plans to attend Penn State University to study engineering and science and desires to work for a company that improves society. He is the son of Scott and Debra Griffis.
